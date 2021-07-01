‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ brings Hollywood, movies to downtown Houma

The filming of Where the Crawdads Sing brought locals this week to witness a little piece of Hollywood magic.

Houma town center has been transformed to look like it might have been in the 1950s and 1960s, and crews filmed scenes from the film Monday through Wednesday.

Houma’s Tina Parfait said she loved seeing old-fashioned clothes, vintage cars and downtown buildings shown on the big screen.

And it’s pretty cool that they’re here in our little … town of Houma to make this wonderful movie. And I haven’t read the book, but now that motivates me to want to read the book, said Parfait. I am a big fan of Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, the film’s producer and native of Louisiana, visited the area for film work earlier this month.

“An amazing day on the set of @CrawdadsMovie,” Witherspoon said in a Twitter post on June 18, along with photos from the set.

Filming for the Hollywood film, an adaptation of Delia Owens’ best-selling novel of the same name, also took place in New Orleans.

The novel and film focus on “an unforgettable young woman, abandoned at the age of ten to survive alone in the rugged coastal swamp of North Carolina,” explains a summary on Owens’ website. “For years rumors of the ‘Marsh Girl’ haunted Barkley Cove, a peaceful fishing village. Kya Clark is barefoot and wild, unfit for polite society. So in late 1969, when the popular Chase Andrews is found dead, locals suspect her immediately. “

Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Clark, Taylor John Smith will play Tate Walker, and Harris Dickinson will play Andrews.

The film appealed in March for local extras.

On Monday, Parfait looked take after take at the corner of rue Lafayette.

We really had fun with two little extras that worked. They would stop because they were walking maybe 20 meters, then they would call “cut”, then they had to turn around and start over. But these two guys, they were like, not aggravated, Perfect said. They were going to play it like it’s fun. And you could tell it was fun for them because they were just dancing and singing and, and I’m like, if these two guys aren’t in this movie, I’ll be disappointed because they entertained us, spectators.

Linsi Cenac Matherne, owner of Linsi L Cenac Interiors, has seen his storefront turn into a retro furniture store. Cenac Matherne said it was cool to see the production work outside the front door of the stores.

Watching them make changes quickly, and it’s really one of those kinds of things that go unnoticed, like with the weather and with so many people. It’s pretty amazing to watch, said Cenac Matherne.

She is delighted to be able to show her children where the store is in the background when the film is released.

They asked: were the movie people there? And they were like, what does it look like? The kids are 3 and 4, but when the movie comes out they can obviously tell where it is since our building is mint green, Cenac Matherne said. You can not miss it. So that they can see this, I think it’s gonna be really, really neat. We are a bit in the thick of it.

Families took pictures with the vintage cars and decorations when production was not on set. 8-year-old Emmalyn Pellegrin was with her mother, Haley, sister Kate and friend Journee to watch a scene filmed with an old rail bus.

It’s cool, says Emmalyn. I want to be in a movie someday.

Annette Ruffin came out after work to watch the shoot. She was an extra in three films previously shot in Houma: “Crazy in Alabama”, “The Apostle” and “A Lesson Before Dying”.

I like to see when they come out and do the takes and they say it’s good or they’re coming back, ”Ruffin said. ” I like everything.

Some of the production crew wore shirts that riffed on variations of “Happy Houma Days”, signaling the time they filmed here.

Lauren Rebstock, resident of Cut Off and owner of La Boujee Boutique, transformed her storefront into a hardware store.

From a business owner’s perspective, it was truly amazing to watch them work. I think the magic of Hollywood and how they can turn things and put them together is really amazing. Seeing downtown Houma become that 1950s-1960s look was truly phenomenal, said Rebstock.

It’s really great to have the opportunity to have so many of these people from out of town come in and really breathe some life into our local economy, ”she said. with some of the girls who work with me. It was amazing to see the whole team and the hairdressers and makeup artists there just having lunch.

Rebstock was also able to work as an extra with her colleagues for several scenes. She can’t wait to have a community reunion after the movie comes out.

I want to make a whole evening of viewing. The store manager and I were talking yesterday. We want to put out some of the big Hollywood lights outside the store and maybe do an enlarged projection screen and some sort of outdoor thing, Rebstock said. I really encourage people to come downtown and check out. I know the film crew is going to be packing their bags on Thursday, but just come check out the leftovers in the near future. It’s really great to know that their community is part of something that will stand the test of time like a movie.