Billy Boyd: Lord of the Rings “was almost naked in the movies”

Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” TV series has already found its way into hot water after a report surfaced several weeks ago that the production had hired intimacy coordinators and was assured in the casting process that the actors were comfortable appearing in nude scenes. Thousands of “Rings” fans responded to the report by sign a petition urging the Amazon series not to include nudity. Fans want to prevent the “Rings” series from including free sex, like HBO’s “Game of Thrones” did. During a visit this week to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (see the full interview video here), “The Lord of the Rings” movie cast members Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd brought up the nudity controversy by revealing that Peter Jackson’s film trilogy almost included nudity itself. Monaghan and Boyd starred as hobbits Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck and Peregrin “Pippin” Took, respectively, in each of Jackson’s three films. Related Related “Here’s the thing. There was almost nudity in the movies, ”Boyd said. “[Screenwriter and producer] Philippa Boyens… she wrote a scene, because we had made some kind of gags and we had disturbed people…[and] she said, ‘Oh, that’s a new scene we’re shooting next week, with the Ents. When Merry and Pippin are standing Treebeard he is scared and shakes his branches causing you to fall, and when you hit all the branches on the way down, the moment you hit the ground you’re naked. And Merry turns to Pippin and says, “It’s cold, isn’t it? And Pippin said, ‘Hold me, Merry.’ Boyed added, “I called Dom and I said, ‘Did you see this new scene? We are naked! Monaghan told Colbert that he didn’t object to appearing naked in the movie, joking, “I was kinda in it. I have a really fantastic ass. I thought he did. was time to take it out. Since the scene in question involved Treebeard and the Ents, the nude scene is said to have appeared in “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”. As for the Amazon series, there is no confirmation from Amazon or the cast that nudity will be featured on the show. The fan petition against nudity (it was launched on Change.org) has reached over 48,000 signatures and counts. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

