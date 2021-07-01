Ed Henry sues Fox News for libel – The Hollywood Reporter





Former Fox News correspondent Ed Henry – who was fired from the channel last year for sexual misconduct – is suing his former employer and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott for defamation, launching a number of explosive complaints in the process. Henry claims Scott “publicly defamed” him “and ultimately defamed him as a sex criminal” throughout the process in which he was fired, citing another Fox executive as saying Scott was seeking employment elsewhere in the Murdoch Empire. Scott finally signed a multi-year contract with Fox earlier this year. Henry also says Scott has helped cover up other cases of sexual misconduct and that he was fired “in order to distract from Ms. Scott’s long history of covering up actual misconduct.” “Under the leadership of CEO Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media has worked tirelessly to transform the corporate culture, implementing annual and mandatory in-person harassment prevention training, creating a whole new reporting structure , more than tripling the size of our HR footprint, conducting quarterly corporate meetings and mentoring events, as well as executing a zero tolerance policy regarding malpractice for which we engage outside independent companies to conduct investigations, ”a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “No other company has made such a complete and continuous overhaul, which notably earned Fox News Media recognition as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the first time in its existence, a testament to the many cultural changes. which Ms. Scott instituted during her incredibly successful tenure as CEO. Specifically, Henry cites a human resources investigation involving Jay Wallace, who is currently the chairman of Fox News. Henry claims the investigation revealed that Wallace had a relationship with a subordinate and that the employee was subsequently given a “plum assignment” elsewhere in the company. “Fox has conducted a full and independent investigation into the allegations against Jay Wallace – he has been cleared of any wrongdoing and the allegations are false,” a Fox News spokesperson said in response to the allegations. In a footnote to the complaint, Henry says he intends to “bypass any nondisclosure agreement” that may have been signed by current or former Fox News employees (he names former Fox and his friends anchors Gretchen Carlson and former Fox News reporter Diana Falzone) by issuing subpoenas and forcing them to testify about their experiences at the company. “As we stated a year ago, Fox News Media conducted a full independent investigation into Ed Henry immediately upon being made aware of a serious misconduct complaint against him by a former employee. As a result of these findings, we promptly fired Mr. Henry’s Employment for willful sexual misconduct and stick entirely to the decision, “the Fox News spokesperson added.” We are fully prepared to Defend ourselves vigorously against these baseless allegations as Mr. Henry becomes embroiled further in a trial riddled with inaccuracies after driving his personal life into the ground with countless extramarital affairs in a desperate attempt at relevance and redemption. “ The full costume can be found here.

