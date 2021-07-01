William and Harry to unveil statue on late mother’s 60th birthday





Prince Harry has described his relationship with Prince William as “space”, but on Thursday the brothers will be together. In honor of what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday, the siblings will gather at Kensington Palace to unveil a statue of Princess Diana. The statue, which was commissioned years ago, will be revealed in a small private ceremony in the Sunken Garden. A gardener works in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London, the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, where her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex, will put their differences aside when they unveil a statue in his memory. at Diana died in a car accident in Paris when William was only 15 and Harry 12. Before her death, she was loved by national and international audiences. Diana often visited the poor, knelt at children’s eye level, sat on the edge of patients’ hospital beds, wrote personal notes to her fans, and even touched a child infected with AIDS at a time when many believed that the disease was transmissible by touch. His death broke the heart of the nation, especially that of his sons. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Harry said he and William had ‘gone through hell’ together when describing the trauma of losing their mother. But Harry also used this interview to shed light on a breakdown in the brothers’ relationship. RELATED: Revealing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah shakes up the British royal family Harry explained what led to his and his wife Meghan’s departure from royal duties. He accused the British media to attack Meghan for things for which William’s wife Kate was often praised. He accused Buckingham Palace not to do enough to protect Meghan from media slander. And he accused some members of the House of Windsor of racism – claiming that a parent had expressed concerns about the color of his son Archie’s skin. RELATED: Prince Harry told Oprah Queen Elizabeth that Prince Philip was not part of the conversations about Archie’s complexion Following this interview, William told a reporter that the Windsors were “not really a racist family.” And the the palace issued a statement saying, “the issues raised, particularly that of race, are of concern.” “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement said. The two princes put their differences aside in April by attending the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. But according to biographer Robert Lacey, the feud turned out to be far from over immediately afterwards. He said they got into an argument inside St. George’s Chapel just minutes after cameras captured the two speaking outside. “The conflict between Diana’s two bitterly divided sons doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon,” Lacey told the Daily mail, adding that friends and family were trying to forge a reconciliation. This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

