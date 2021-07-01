Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces new eligibility guidelines for future Golden Globe Awards

ANGELS, June 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –the Hollywood Foreign Press Associationtoday announced new eligibility rules for future Golden Globe Awards shows and events, recognizing the diversity of excellence in the world by elevating foreign language films among the nominees for its top prize.

Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reviews its guidelines for the Golden Globes, considering new ways to celebrate cultural connections through film, television, and streaming platforms.

Going forward, regardless of the next Golden Globes air date, non-English language films and animated films will now be eligible for the Best Dramatic Film and Best Musical or Comedy Film awards, provided they meet the eligibility criteria (that is to say exit in the Angels zone during the relevant eligibility period).

“As an organization made up of journalists from all walks of life, the HFPA created the Best Foreign Language category to ensure that films with subtitles are just as recognized as English films in the US market. mentionned Ali sar, president of the HFPA.“As we’ve reviewed our guidelines this year and listened to the industry, we’ve decided to take new approaches for future shows by ensuring that these films get the attention they deserve. the more a barrier to recognition as the better. “

Last year, an unprecedented 139 foreign language films were eligible for a Golden Globe from 77 countries (of which 37 were directed or co-directed by women). The HFPA regularly hosts several series of foreign language film screenings and webinars with international filmmakers, with the aim of ensuring that the best in-class films and televisions in languages ​​other than English receive as much recognition as films in English. English.



The HFPA also continues to work on the transformational reformsannounced in May, where he outlined five pillars of change – accountability, membership, inclusion, governance, ethics and transparency – that will guide the organization moving forward.



The majority of members have already taken training sessions on diversity, equity and inclusion, and significant progress has already been made in restructuring the organization. These changes include the adoption of a revised code of ethical conduct prohibiting the acceptance of gifts and other inducements, the hiring of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) advisors and the establishment of a hotline allowing anyone to report an incident or allegation anonymously. be investigated by an independent firm



The culmination of other rule changes this month will set the organization to become a role model for the industry.



“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is committed not only to creating a diverse, accountable and transparent association through our reform plan, but also to bringing cultural understanding and proper recognition to all films and art through the Golden Globes “, mentionned Ali sar, president of the HFPA. “We have listened to our partners’ feedback on the key eligibility changes. These will go into effect immediately, regardless of the next Golden Globes air date, demonstrating our commitment to diversity and inclusiveness. in all aspects of our work. ”

A summary of the eligibility changes follows below:

Allow non-English speaking films to be eligible for the Best Dramatic Film and Best Musical or Comedy Film awards if they meet the eligibility requirements for these awards ( that is to say exit in the Angels zone during the relevant eligibility period).

exit in the zone during the relevant eligibility period). Allow animated films to be eligible for the Best Dramatic Film and Best Musical or Comedy Film Awards if they qualify for these awards ( that is to say exit in the Angels zone during the relevant reference period).

exit in the zone during the relevant reference period). Rename the award for “Best Foreign Language Film” to “Best Non-English Language Film”.

Productions of plays, operas, concerts and other live events recorded on a theater stage or other similar location ( that is to say not suitable for production as a film or television program) are now considered documentaries and are not eligible.

not suitable for production as a film or television program) are now considered documentaries and are not eligible. Refine the definition of foreign television programs (programs produced mainly outside United States ) which are only eligible if it is a co-production (both financial and creative) with a United States partner and defined a “ United States partner.”

) which are only eligible if it is a co-production (both financial and creative) with a partner and defined a “ partner.” Require all eligible episodes of a television series to be at least twenty (20) minutes of programming.

Update the Golden Globe voting certifications that each member makes to comply with current HFPA conflict disclosure requirements.

For more information on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, please visitwww.goldenglobes.com.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943, then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association by a group of entertainment journalists based in Angels. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions of people around the world seeking escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with members representing over 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has held the Golden Globe Awards annually, the first ceremony to honor achievement in both television and film. Golden Globe Awards licensing fees allowed the organization to donate more than $ 44.5 million to more than 70 charities related to entertainment, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the past 27 years. For more information, please visitwww.GoldenGlobes.comand follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes), Instagram (@GoldenGlobes) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes).

