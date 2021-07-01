Entertainment
Hollywood Senior Center champion Paul Clark resigns after 48 years of service
By Nancy Varekamp
Throughout its growth, changes and challenges, the Hollywood Seniors Center has benefited from two constants: its commitment to serving seniors and the 48 years of seniority of a member of its board of directors.
Paul Clark was one of the young local businessmen in 1973 who founded the center as a project of the Portland Jaycees Hollywood Committee. This summer, he is retiring from the ’s board of directors.
Clark and other longtime executives are making a significant contribution to the ’s success, says executive director Amber Kern Johnson.
It’s quite unique to have individuals involved in an organization for so long, she said.
Kern-Johnson began working at the center 12 years ago as, remarkably, only the fifth director in its history. His predecessor, Jim paynter, retired after 21 years.
Clark recalled that he and his fellow Jaycees had a tiger by the tail when they founded the center. The Jaycees provided leadership training and civic engagement opportunities.
Success was the goal, but failure offered its own lessons.
If you file for bankruptcy, you don’t have to take it home, Clark said.
Hollywood groups’ civic engagement included taking struggling youth camping, hanging Christmas lights, putting up American flags for the holidays, and even burning brambles on a vacant lot that is now the Hollywood Transit Center. An earlier Jaycees project had been a drop-in center for the elderly in a storefront on Belmont Street.
That kind of success, Clark said.
Later he and Tom turner were together at the Hollywood burger bar now Côtes de Reos and I noticed a van passing by. it was marked Gresham Seniors Center.
It gave us the idea of a bigger and more comprehensive senior center in a large building, he said.
We had no idea, he said, what it would take to develop a successful senior center. It was well above our salary scale.
Yet they succeeded, and the group received the Project of the year National Jaycees Prize and $ 5,000.
The original seniors’ center was less than 50 feet from today’s venue, in the building that now houses Spud Monkeys Bar and Grill. Jeri hunt was the first director, followed by Paul Campbell, Larry Schuck, Paynter so what Kern johnson.
The board included several Jaycees and others that Clark called heavy people who knew people. Among them were Jane Cease, Jim Douglas, Eric Fuller, Paul Hart, Steve March, Gary McDonald, Mother Mary Michaels and Ed perkins. Schatzie perkins served as the ’s accountant.
The council has designed programs to serve seniors, including activities, classes and awareness activities. Next is the gift shop with items made only by the elderly a few doors down from Boulevard de Sable. Its location at a bus stop has attracted a lot of business, Clark noted.
From a business standpoint, the Jaycees faced two challenges, he explained. It took funding and elbow grease to open the center, and more to keep it going.
Building anything isn’t rocket science, Clark said. You need to think about this next step.
In 1965, the federal government Older Americans Act started funding services for the elderly. the Hollywood Seniors Center received and continues to receive this program funding through Multnomah County. Other grants helped pay for the facilities. Local businesses contributed and the Jaycees raised funds through several means, including recycling newspapers.
Clark is relieved the council hasn’t seized more opportunities, like building senior housing. Options to move to a third location were also considered and rejected. He attributes the financial strength of the senior centers to the fact that the board of directors is commercially balanced and fiscally prudent.
Kern-Johnson highlighted the centers’ current funding sources. In addition to 30-40% of government support, the bills are covered by fundraising events, corporate contributions, foundation support, and planned giving. In fact, the renovation of the toilets this summer will be financed by investments from the center.
Clark prides himself on the adaptability of the board and being constantly aware of the needs of seniors.
The center serves around 1,700 elderly people each month. In addition to classes and social contacts, it offers case management, information and assistance, wellness services and support groups. It also manages the Neighborhood gleaners program.
Clark praised the ’s efforts during the pandemic to maintain food deliveries, as well as so many of its other services temporarily moved to the internet.
They went to great lengths to reach out and tried to be as creative as possible so that people weren’t isolated, he said.
