Secret Stages 2021: More than 30 acts announced for a music festival in Alabama
Secret Stages has confirmed 31 acts for this year’s festival, including Banditos, Thelma and the Sleaze, Ian Noe, Big Lo, San Alexander, Dree Lear, Armand Hammer, Becca Mancari, RAP Ferreira, Cipherella, Mad Mike Martinez, Fathom and Katie Toupin.
If most of these names are new to you, don’t worry. Secret Stages, which promotes itself as a music discovery festival, does not aim to showcase famous people or immediately recognizable artists. The organizers of the festival – scheduled for August 6-7 in Birmingham’s Avondale district – aim to introduce you to cutting edge, rising, emerging talent or just worthy of your attention.
Secret Stages, which was canceled in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. This is no small step for the event, which has developed a loyal following and garnered praise from media as large as The Wall Street Journal.
Advance tickets for the 2021 festival are on sale now, priced at $ 35 for day passes, $ 50 for weekend passes and $ 100 for VIPs. (These prices will increase to $ 45, $ 60 and $ 120, respectively, at the box office on the day of the event.) VIP tickets include admission to all Secret Stages venues and events, as well as a VIP lounge with free drinks, food and DJ sets.
The musical lineup has not yet been announced, but three stages are on the program: an indoor stage in Saturn, 200 41st. Saint-Sud; a scene in the courtyard at Avondale Brewing Co., 201 41st. Saint-Sud; and a nearby street scene (exact location to be determined). The outdoor stages will welcome listeners of all ages; The Saturn Stadium is for people 18 years of age or older.
Here is the complete program, in alphabetical order.
- Allie Baby (New Orleans, LA)
- Armand Hammer (New York, NY and Washington, DC)
- Banditos (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Becca Mancari (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Big Lo (Pensacola, Florida)
- Billy Woods (Brooklyn, NY)
- The Blips (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Cipherella (New York, NY)
- Deeohgee (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Dree Leer (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Fathom (Birmingham, Alabama)
- GT (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Ian Noe (Beattyville, Kentucky)
- John Hart (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Kate Teague (New Orleans, LA)
- Katie Toupin (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Logan Halstead (Huntington, West Virginia)
- Mad Mike Martinez (Asheville, NC)
- Email. Crozby (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Nick Shoulders (New Orleans, LA)
- Oxford Con (Nashville, Tennessee)
- RAP Ferreira (Nashville, Tennessee)
- resort realism (Birmingham, AL)
- Rose Hotel (Atlanta, GA)
- Rude & True (Birmingham, AL)
- SG Goodman (Murray, Kentucky)
- San Alexander (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- Thad Saajid (Florence, Alabama)
- Thelma and the Sleaze (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Tristen (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Versailles Le Tout (Charlotte, North Carolina)
the Secret scenes website provides capsule descriptions of each act, along with videos, music streams, and links for more information.
Secret Stages was founded in 2011 by Jon Poor, Travis Morgan, Sam George and Chuck Leishman.
Over the years, the festival has featured acts such as Saint Paul and the Broken Bones, Shovels & Rope, G-Side, Robert Ellis, Dylan LeBlanc, Jacuzzi Boys, Fly Golden Eagle, Lambchop, Hiss Golden Messenger, Futurebirds, Belle Adair, Barton Carroll, Pujol, Dawes, Shonna Tucker and Ear Candy and more.
