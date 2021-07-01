Planet Hollywood poker room will close on July 11





June 30, 2021

Matthew pitt



Planet Hollywood is to permanently close its poker room on July 11, according to reports from casino employees. If that’s true, Planet Hollywood joins by Binion, Excalibur, Mandalay Bay, and Mirage on the ever-growing list of closed poker rooms in Las Vegas. PokerNews employees are on the ground in Las Vegas, providing you with exclusive updates from the Wynn Millions Event. It was by reporting on this massive tournament that they learned that the Planet Hollywood poker room will no longer be as of July 11. Entertainment Casears canals. Located next to the so-called Pleasure pit With no physical barrier separating the ten poker tables from the rest of the gaming action, playing cash games or tournaments on site is a different experience than the more intimate poker rooms of other casinos. Some love it, others hate it. Planet Hollywood was preparing to host the GOLIATH series between May 28 and July 8, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic ended these plans. A tweet from the poker room’s Twitter account suggested that GOLIATH would take place at a later date, but this does not appear to be the case based on recent developments and the fact that the poker room has not been active. on social networks since mid-October 2020. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casinos’ annual poker series, GOLIATH, scheduled to take place May 27 – July 8, will be https://t.co/7TdSW0zBvc – Planet Hollywood (@PH_POKER) Vital Vegas’s Twitter account tweeted an update on June 29 that adds credence to the rumors. Reliably Said Planet Hollywoods poker room closes July 11. -Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) One of the many responses to the tweet came from Chris mudd who wrote, “Yeah, I work there. I mean, I worked there. CLOSED. Plexiglass No More: PokerNews, piece by piece, takes an interest in Las Vegas poker The last major series of poker at Planet Hollywood the WSOP Planet Hollywood Tour in 2019 will go down in history as the last major poker festival to be held at the casino if the poker room closes. The festival featured a $ 1,700 buy-in Main Event in which 778 players registered. Michael Trivet of Johnson City, Tennessee, was the last player standing. He received a coveted WSOPC ring and $ 215,943 in prize money. British pro Ben farrell was the last player to win a GOLIATH Main Event. The $ 1,700 buy-in tournament took place July 2-4, 2019 and drew 744 participants. Farrell came out on top and walked away with $ 162,400 after a three-way deal involving Ignacio Molina ($ 154,700) and Remi Castaignon ($ 152,881). Resorts World Las Vegas: everything you need to know Planet Hollywood shutdown continues worrying trend Planet Hollywood closing its poker room continues the disturbing trend of poker in Las Vegas. Casinos around Sin City were home to over 1,000 poker tables in the summer of 2010, that number dropped to less than 300. Coronavirus closures in the past 18 months have not improved the situation. Neither has the Nevada government required sites to host low-hand table gambling. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the bottom line of casinos hard, and they are desperate to recoup some of their astronomical losses. In addition, they are looking for ways to maximize their income. Simply put, casinos don’t make enough money from poker. Poker rooms take up large areas of the casino, space that could be used for much more profitable products such as table games or slot machines. MGM Resorts closed the poker rooms at its Excalibur, Mandalay Bay and Mirage properties last year. He ran a last minute promotion that paid out the accumulated funds for the bad beat jackpot fund. Binion’s no longer has a poker room; he even deleted all the poker tables from where Chris Moneymakeris famous World Series of Poker 2003 Main Event the victory sparked the boom in online poker. PokerNews will bring you additional updates when more information becomes available. Main photo courtesy of Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons, winner photos courtesy of the WSOP

