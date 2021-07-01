The Richmond Folk Festival returns this fall





RICHMOND, Virginia (WWBT) – The Richmond Folk Festival is coming back for an in-person event this year in October! This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which showcases a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food. Our planning is certainly underway, and lots of more fun announcements by October, said Stephen Lecky, Director of Events at Venture Richmond. Hosted by Venture Richmond and other partners, this free event will feature six stages around the Richmonds River. This year we go back to the artists we had in 2020 who obviously couldn’t perform, Lecky said. As usual, the festival offers a wide variety of music, and this year several new renowned artists will take the stage. Rare Essence is also back. We have a band called Plena Es from Florida, which is bomba y plena music. We brought in Cherish the Ladies from New York, which is Irish music. We have Dizzy Spells and he’s just an amazing trumpeter, Lecky said. We had them at the festival about a decade ago, and if you’re familiar with go-go music, it’s contagious and makes your head pop. Venture Richmond says it’s just the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come for this year’s celebration and they’re excited to bring the bands together on stage. This year, more than ever, we may find a reason to celebrate each other’s traditions and cultures, said Lecky. We look forward to presenting the Riverside of Downtown Richmond again for a beautiful weekend of music, food and crafts to provide an open, outdoor and safe space for people to enjoy the Richmond Folk Festival. Festival organizers have announced six artists who will perform: Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies (Irish) Yonkers, New York

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass) Charlestown, Indiana

Nava Persian Trio (Persian Santur) Albuquerque, New Mexico

Plena Es (pump and full) Sunrise, Florida

Rare Essence (Take Out) Washington, DC

Sean Jones Dizzy Spellz feat. Brinae Ali (jazz, hip hop and tap dance) Baltimore, Maryland To learn more about the festival and artist visit their website. Festival times are different every day: Friday October 8 from 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday October 9 from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday October 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines will be released closer to the event. Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved. Submit a topical tip. Want the best NBC12 stories delivered to your inbox every morning? Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc12.com/2021/06/30/richmond-folk-festival-returns-this-fall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos