Netflixs Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Let’s start with the bad news: we still don’t know when Netflix season 4 Strange things will fall. The good news? We have Fear street to hold us back for the summer.

Inspired by RL Stine’s bloody books of the same name, the Netflix trilogy follows a group of friends as they investigate the secrets of a bloody murder spree in their hometown of Shadyside. This macabre tale is not, however, a direct adaptation of a specific novel by Stine. Instead, director Leigh Janiak teams up with her Honeymoon co-writer to create an entirely new story, the first part of which hits the streaming platform this Friday. While it probably won’t require you to triple-check your door locks, it will likely keep you entertained enough to keep you coming back for more.

Broadcasting date : Friday July 2 (Netflix)

Discard:Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger

Director:Leigh janiak

Screenwriters:Leigh Janiak, Phil Graziadei Rated R, 1 hour 45 minutes

Street of Fear Part 1: 1994 plays it relatively directly with the tone and vibe of its source material, honoring the delicate balance of horror and humor that continues to draw generations of young readers to Stine’s work, while also paying homage to modern horror classics like Scream. Even though the conventions are familiar, the film manages to excite thanks to an impressive array of young talent, a suspenseful score and soundtrack, and a heavy dose of ’90s nostalgia.

Shadyside and Sunnyvale, the neighboring towns of Fear street universe, couldn’t be more different. While Sunnyvale brags about a past, success, and prosperity, Shadyside appears more dilapidated, mired in poverty, and cursed by cycles of gruesome murder. The film’s opening montage lists a few, from a milkman who killed housewives to 12 people butchered in a now demolished summer camp. The most recent homicide involved Heather (Shadyside high school student Maya Hawke) Strange things), who is seen at the start of the film working at the mall with his friend Ryan (David W. Thompson). A few scenes later, he stabs her and eight other people.

No one knows why Shadyside is cursed, but some suspect that Sarah Fier, a witch burnt alive centuries ago, has cast a spell on the small town. Or at least, that’s the theory Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.) touts in his AOL chat room, where he spends most of his time. He’s the younger brother of Deena (Kiana Madeira), a kid who can’t look his crush in the eye but has an encyclopedic knowledge of his town’s history and horror movies. Deena, on the other hand, is dark and rougher around the edges. These days, she is found grieving the end of her relationship with his girlfriend Sam (Olivia Scott Welch).

Part 1 starts slowly, with a bit of a clumsy setup. There is the feud between the young people of Sunnyvale and Shadyside, which is why Deena and Sam went their separate ways. We are also introduced to Deena’s inner circle, including Katie (Julia Rehwald), the over-performing cheerleader who sells drugs next door, and Simon (Fred Hechinger), a laid-back blonde who helps support her. family working at the grocery store. .

The real action doesn’t begin until 30 minutes later, when, after a vigil for Heather, a few soccer players from Sunnyvale start chasing the bus bringing the Shadyside teens home. Deena sees Sam in the passenger seat of the Sunnyvale car and, in a fit of rage, throws a cooler full of juice (or something) out of the fire exit. The movement derails the car, which swerves into the woods and crashes where the witch is believed to be buried. Strange things start to happen soon after, and it’s up to Deena and her friends to figure out what’s going on.

As Scream, fear street part 1 is self-aware: the characters refer to films like Jaws and Fighting spirit and are familiar with the tropes of the genre. But it is clear that the film aims to be more subversive than its predecessors, mainly by replacing the typically white and heterosexual people at the center of these films with those from historically marginalized backgrounds.

It’s exciting to see a lesbian couple at the heart of a genre movie, especially a teen movie, but I wish Deena and Sam’s relationship had more leeway; I would trade the overly complicated, opening murder scene for more time with the two teenagers. Placing the film in the less LGBTQ ’90s increases the risk of their relationship, but we never really understand what brings them together. The same could be said of the other characters, whose personalities seem only roughly sketched.

fear street part 1 wants to be a smart movie, and in a lot of ways it is. It is not known whether the feud between Shadyside and Sunnyvale may have started due to the class differences between its residents – but it is certainly exacerbated by them, and Janiak does a very good job of subtly weaving this analysis throughout the narrative.

Yet wading through this territory requires some consideration of which tropes you want to invest in and which ones you want to subvert. Does it make sense to center historically marginalized people while continuing to peddle certain images and developments – Katie enlisting the two black girls she babysits to help her pack drugs; a black man arrested without proof – without giving much thought to how they might be read? These are seemingly minor inconsistencies, but they deserve to be highlighted. fear street part 1 is fun and hits its marks with enough flair – I’m certainly motivated to see the next two installments – but sometimes the key to subversion is in the details.