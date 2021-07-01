Scarlett Johansson shared Samuel L. Jacksons MCU tips with Florence Pugh





Years ago, Samuel L. Jackson gave Scarlett Johansson some great advice, and she passed it on to her Black Widow co-star, Florence Pugh.

During filmingBlack Widow, Scarlett Johansson gave Florence Pugh some great advice she herself had received from Samuel L. Jackson years before. Johansson has been in the MCU almost from the very beginning, having made her first appearance as Natasha Romanoff in the 2010s.The Iron Man 2.Since then, she has grown into one of the franchise’s greatest actors and has starred in a total of eight films (end credit scene cameos included). Next weeksBlack Widow marks her ninth and possibly final MCU movie, and it’s only fitting that it ends with her own solo adventure. Black Widow resumes with Natasha followingCaptain America: Civil War, when she is on the run following the battle over the Sokovia accords. With little in the world, Natasha returns to her Russian roots, putting her back in touch with the family of spies she once lived with. This is where Yelena Belova from Pugh comes in; As Natasha’s pseudo-sister, Yelena shares an interesting bond with Black Widow, and it’s one that seems to be reflected in the actresses’ actual relationship. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Black Widow Theory: Yelena Is The Dark Avengers’ Next Recruit In an interview withTHR, Johansson was asked if she gave Pugh any advice as she made her MCU debut withBlack Widow.Johansson first said that Pugh is so “Self master“that she never felt the young actress needed help. However, she was still able to share a great thing with Pugh, and it was actually something Johansson learned from the MCU star. Jackson. “But I told Florence at the start that it was a long, drawn-out job. She was particularly frustrated with something she hadn’t landed or whatever, and it’s a job. so long that you have to preserve yourself physically. And selling things with the emotional courage behind it is a much more valuable way to spend your time than trying to be a professional athlete. (Laughs.) The whole sports department. stunts are amazing athletes, and you will never reach their 16 years of professionalism, or anything, in 4 weeks. And these shoots are long. They are very, very taxing in different ways, and you have to conserve your energy where it’s most valuable. So that’s the one piece of advice I wish I had, that ultimately Sam Jackson gave me and now I’m going through Florence on my own. (Laughs.) ‘Don’t kill yourself not, kid! ‘ Sam Jackson told me, it was something like that. So I took his advice. “ Marvel actors are used to getting into great shape in order to perform the intense stunts required of their characters. However, Johansson’s note (or Jackson’s note) that it’s important for actors to take care of themselves is valuable. There’s no point if they’re mentally and physically exhausted halfway through a long shoot, and they don’t take much longer than Marvel’s. Hope Pugh took this to heart while filmingBlack Widow and can apply it to future MCU appearances. And she will have more appearances. Pugh is already set to appear on the Disney + seriesHawk Eye, and all the early reviews forBlack Widow identified her as the heir to Johansson’s legacy. Actors can stay in the MCU for a very long time, as seen with Johansson herself, so Pugh may have to prepare for a long time in the franchise. Somewhere later, she just might be the one to advise the next generation of heroes.Black Widow is just the beginning. More: Black Widows Completes MCU Timeline Explained Source: THR Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins production

