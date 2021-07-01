From his MTV VJ days, from Bollywood debut to returning to the movies, a look at the actor’s journey





Jul 1, 2021 06:41 AM IS Rhea Chakraborty celebrates her 29th birthday today (July 1). The past year was possibly the most difficult time in Rhea’s life, with her name implicated in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. With her and her family name marred in the media, it was difficult for the actor to get back on his feet. But Rhea was as tough as a tiger and tried to break out of her cloudiness that had clouded her life. Not only is she making her presence felt on her social media, but Rhea is also gearing up for her return to the movies. On the occasion of the actress’s birthday, we give you a brief overview of her past, her present and what she has on the way for her future. 1. Rhea Chakraborty won an MTV India competition 1/11 Rhea Chakraborty appeared on MTV India’s TVS Scooty Teen Diva in 2009 and ended up being the first finalist, which was the boost of her career. 2. Rhea Chakraborty was a VJ for MTV India 2/11 Rhea Chakraborty then tried her luck with the video jockey (VJ). She auditioned on MTV to be VJ and was chosen. She then hosted several MTV shows, including Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. 3. Rhea Chakraborty’s acting debut in 2012 3/11 Rhea Chakraborty made her acting debut with the Telugu film “Tuneega Tuneega” in 2012. 4. Rhea Chakraborty’s Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” 4/11 In 2012, Rhea made her Bollywood debut with ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ which also starred Saqib Saleem and Ram Kapoor. She then performed in ‘Bank Chor’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh and ‘Sonali Cable’. In 2018, Rhea appeared in ‘Jalebi’ opposite Varun Mitra. Rhea has also made appearances in Half Girlfriend and Dobaara: See Your Evil. 5. Rhea Chakraborty has seen a lull in her career 5/11 After “Jalebi”, Rhea experienced a lull in her acting career as she was not seen in any movies. 6. Rhea Chakraborty has started dating Sushant Singh Rajput 6/11 Rhea Chakraborty started dating Sushant Singh Rajput in April 2019 and moved in with him in December 2019. 7. Rhea Chakraborty live with Sushant Singh Rajput 7/11 The couple lived together until June 8, 2020, when Rhea moved out. Six days later, on June 14, Sushant committed suicide in his home in Bandra. 8. Rhea Chakraborty and her family subjected to media and public scrutiny, blamed for SSR’s death 8/11 Following SSR’s disappearance, Rhea and her family came under intense media and public scrutiny where she was blamed for the actor’s death. Sushant’s family filed an FIR against Rhea and her family for complicity in suicide. Rhea has been called a “murder” and her name has been called on national television. 9. Rhea Chakraborty spent nearly a month in judicial detention September 11th Rhea then found herself embroiled in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case with her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on September 8, 2020 and after being in judicial custody for almost a month until October 8, when she was released on bail by the High Court. from Bombay. 10. Rhea Chakraborty Prepares For Her Return To The Movies With ‘Chehre’ 11/10 After keeping a low profile for a few months, Rhea is now preparing for her return to the movies with Rumy Jafry’s mysterious thriller “Chehre”. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, among others in key roles. 11. Rhea Chakraborty is gradually becoming active again on social networks 11/11 Rhea, who had disappeared from social media after Sushant’s death, is slowly becoming active on Instagram again. On the late actor’s first birthday, Rhea wrote a long, moving note saying how much she missed him and wished he was always with her. The actor also recently shared a photo with his father on Father’s Day.

