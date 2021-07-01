Overwhelmed and devastated: Cosbys’ accusers decide to release him





Even before the #MeToo movement transformed the way the country and the world viewed sexual misconduct and allowed dozens of women to speak out, dozens of them had already brought charges against Bill Cosby. They were of all ages and from all walks of life as aspiring actors, models and, in one important case, an employee of Temple University. Some were young adults. Others were older women whose accounts of violence stretched back decades. But they all cheered when Mr Cosby was convicted in 2018 of assaulting a woman years earlier, hailing the decision as long-awaited justification and proof that famous and influential men could be held accountable. That sense of relief and justice collapsed on Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

Andrea Constand, who brought the charges against Mr Cosby that led to his conviction, called the decision disappointing and said she feared it would discourage other women from prosecuting cases of sexual assault. We urge all victims, Constand said in a statement made jointly with her lawyers, to make their voices heard. Patricia Steuer, 65, who accused Mr Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in 1978 and 1980, said she had braced herself for the possibility that Mr Cosby’s conviction would be overturned, but that she was still a little stunned by the court decision. I feel sad because this is absolutely a perceived loss on my part, Ms Steuer said. I wonder what the 43-year-old ordeal I went through was like.

But she also said that she was comforted that I think we did the only thing we could, which was come forward and speak the truth.

With the ruling Mr. Cosby can claim that he has been vindicated or persecuted or that he is innocent, but I know that is not true, and the other women who have come forward also know that it is not true, Ms. Steuer said. Victoria Valentino, another of Mr. Cosbys’ accusers, told ABC News that my stomach knots and that she was deeply upset by what she said was the unfairness of it all. In a brief telephone interview on Wednesday, she only said she was upset and devastated. Ms Steuer was worried about what the decision meant for the #MeToo movement. This is going to have ramifications for any woman who has ever spoken of a man who did this to her or anyone who is considering coming forward, she said. Eden Tirl, another accuser of Mr Cosbys, told NBC News’ Kate Snow that resolving the case must now also be part of the history of the #MeToo movement and its narrative.

From the start, the rigid constructions of the statute of limitations offered no protection or a legal avenue for women who spoke out against Cosby, she wrote to Ms Snow via text message. The outdated laws are so clearly in place, protecting men in these cases, more often than not. I am completely out of breath, she added. In one declaration, the National Organization of Women denounced Mr. Cosbys’ release, saying the US justice system had once again failed the survivors. Tina Tchen, head of Times Up, the rights organization founded by powerful women in Hollywood, called the court decision devastating, but promised that the bravery and determination shown by the women who spoke of Mr. Cosby would not be in vain. And in her own statement, Gloria Allred, the lawyer for dozens of Mr Cosbys accusers, said her heart went out to those who courageously testified in his two criminal cases. Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not justify Bill Cosby’s conduct and should not not be construed as a statement or conclusion that he did not engage in the acts of which he was accused, Ms Allred said.

