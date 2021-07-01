Britney Spears’ dad says her treatment isn’t her fault

Following her daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has filed legal documents and denies responsibility.

This week, a lawyer for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding his daughter’s guardianship, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.

But the elder Spears says he’s not responsible, and he puts the blame on others, especially his daughter’s temporary curator, Jodi Montgomery, and his lawyer, Samuel Ingham III.

Jamie Spears was “greatly saddened to learn of his daughter’s hardship and suffering, and he believes there must be an investigation into these allegations,” the new documents say.

The new documents, filed by Jamie Spears ‘attorney Vivian Thoreen on June 29, are a late response to the motion filed earlier this year by Spears’ attorney Ingham III to appoint Montgomery as Britney’s permanent curator Spears. The pop star is in the care of the estate and the person, which means that his finances are controlled, as well as all medical and personal decisions. Her father is the estate registrar, controlling her financial decisions, and Montgomery is the person’s temporary registrar, at her request – although at her hearing last week Britney Spears indicated that she was not no more satisfied with Montgomery.

Until two years ago, Jamie Spears was the sole restaurateur. He temporarily relinquished his powers in September 2019.

In the past, Britney Spears has said in legal documents that she is afraid of her father. In court last week, she said she wanted to sue her family and believed her Tories should be in jail. She also told the judge that she wanted to be able to choose her own lawyer rather than continuing to be represented by the court-appointed lawyer Ingham.

“Not only did my family do nothing, but my dad totally agreed,” Britney Spears told the judge last week. “Everything that happened to me had to be approved by my father.”

The new documents show another side of the story, according to Jamie Spears.

“Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter,” according to the documents, which indicate that he does not intend to be named his daughter’s curator, and he is strongly opposed to Montgomery in that role.

“Based on his statements in court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the motion for the appointment of Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, does not reflect his wishes. Ms Spears told the court on June 23 that she opposed a guardianship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms Montgomery over her medical treatment and other personal care issues.

Montgomery was “fully in charge” of the star’s “daily personal care and medical treatment” and Montgomery “made all decisions related to these matters,” in consultation with Ingham, who excluded Jamie Spears, according to the documents.

Last week in court, the star said she wanted to get married and have a baby, but was prevented from removing her IUD at the doctor’s office. In the new documents, his father says he was not involved in these restrictions.

“Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak to or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not authorized or has the opportunity to provide information on the current medical treatment of her daughter, the diagnosis, or therapy, “the docs state.” Mr. Spears does not participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues relating to her personal care, marriage and marriage. her reproductive desires… Mr. Spears is simply not involved in decisions about Ms. Spears’ personal care for medical or reproductive issues.

The documents reveal that Jamie Spears was prevented from contacting Britney Spears, saying: “Mr. Spears is unable to hear and is responding directly to his daughter’s concerns.

Jamie Spears ‘attorney also said that in previous years, when he was the person’s curator, he “did everything in his power to support and care for Ms Spears’ welfare. and his personal decisions, including marriage “.

“Mr. Spears has conscientiously served in various curatorial roles during his thirteenth year on behalf of his daughter, whom he loves unconditionally,” the docs state.

In court, the pop star called her guardianship “abusive” and told the judge her father was controlling and acting against her will. She said that after being forced to take a psychological test, her father called her to tell her that she had failed the test and asked her to go through a rehabilitation program that costs $ 60,000 a month.

“I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute,” Spears told the judge, referring to his father. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me – he loved the control of hurting his own daughter 100,000%. He loved her.”

In response to Jamie Spears’ case, Montgomery released a lengthy statement, contradicting her claims that she was not acting in her daughter’s best interests.

“Personal Guardianship for Britney Spears includes several layers of protection for Britney, including the court, the court investigator who regularly briefs the court, her medical team and my client, Jodi Montgomery,” said lawyer Lauriann. Wright. “In fact, trustees in California are subject to the strictest laws in the country to protect against potential abuse, including a licensing requirement for all professional trustees. Ms. Montgomery is a Chartered Private Professional Trustee who, unlike family members who act as custodians, is required to follow a code of ethics … Private Professional Trustees often serve as a neutral decision-maker when there is a complex family dynamic, as in this case. “

Montgomery’s attorney said that as a temporary curator she has been a “tireless advocate for Britney and her welfare,” working with medical approval and court oversight. The lawyer says that if the singer wants an issue to be taken to court, Montgomery “is and always has been ready, willing and able to do so,” as the person responsible for her personal care.

“Since the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team she has assembled have had one main goal: to help and encourage Britney on her journey to no longer need the guardianship of the person.

Montgomery’s attorney said that on the issue of Spears wanting to marry and have a baby, “it is unaffected by the guardianship.” The statement continued, “If Britney needs help with either one, Ms Montgomery has and will be there to provide whatever help Britney needs. Britney’s choice to marry and start a family was never affected by the guardianship as Ms Montgomery was the person’s curator.

Denying Spears’ father’s claims against Montgomery, his lawyer defends himself, stating: “Because Mrs. Montgomery has no power or authority over the guardianship of the estate, every expense Mrs. Montgomery makes for Britney has to do with it. had to be approved by Jamie Spears as registrar of the domain… In practice, since everything costs money, no expense can occur without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them.

Appearing to respond to the star’s request for the judge to end her guardianship, Montgomery’s lawyer said in her statement that she was working towards that goal.

“While it is Ms Montgomery’s professional duty to be Britney’s protector and advocate, to honor her wishes and to look after her best interests while Britney is in guardianship, it is her sincere personal wish. that Britney continues to make significant progress in her welfare so that her guardianship of the person can be terminated. Ms Montgomery is eager to present to the court a comprehensive care plan outlining the way forward to end Britney’s guardianship, and Ms Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through this process.

In court last week, Spears told the judge she was not entirely happy with Montgomery’s handling of her guardianship. Earlier in 2021, Spears had asked Montgomery to become her curator and supported her to get her father back in control.

“I’m talking to you today,” Spears told the judge, “Because I feel like it again, yeah, even Jodi is starting to go too far with me.”

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the response from Jodi Montgomery’s lawyer.