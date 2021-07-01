Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage direct Apple’s ‘City on Fire’ TV series – The Hollywood Reporter





Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have set their first project as part of their streaming-only deal with Apple. the Gossip Girl and CO creators adapt City on fire as a straight series drama for the maker and streamer of the iPhone. Based on the novel of the same name by author Gareth Rick Hallberg, Schwartz and Savage will jointly write all the scripts for the eight-episode drama and serve as showrunners for the series. City on fire follows events after a NYU student was shot dead in Central Park on July 4, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. The group of her friends play at her favorite downtown club, but she leaves to meet someone promising to come back. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she has been shown to be the crucial link between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene and a wealthy estate family from the neighborhoods. chic that unravel under the pressure of the many secrets they keep. City on fire is the first project to emerge from Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire premier deal signed with Apple in 2019. Fake Empire is one of the few production companies to have not one but two separate TV deals. Schwartz and Savage also have a broadcast-only pact with CBS Studios, for whom they produce The CW’s executive. Dynasty and Nancy drew updates. Fake Empire is also executive producer of HBO Max. Gossip Girl update, which comes from Warner Bros. Television. In a 2019 interview with THR, Schwartz and Savage have announced the news of their historic dual deal and the allure that comes with such a setup. “It just means you take less money up front. You bet on yourself, but you have more flexibility, ”said Schwartz, noting that this also left the door open for projects on other competing platforms. “Other people come to us with things we can do. Don’t have to worry “Does this check all of the company’s synergy boxes?” Was liberating. Longtime friends and collaborators Schwartz and Savage also rely on television In search of Alaska, the OC and the original Gossip Girl among their credits. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will also co-direct production City on fire. The series marks Apple’s latest original to be produced in-house at its newly launched studio, as the company, like other streamers, seeks to own more of its expensive original series. Apple Studios is also behind the series The last days of Ptolemy Gray with Samuel L. Jackson; In with the devil, with Taron Egerton; Band of brothers after Masters of the Air; and High Desert, a comedy with Patricia Arquette from director Ben Stiller.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/josh-schwartz-stephanie-savage-city-on-fire-series-apple-1234976153/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos