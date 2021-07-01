Bollywood movies that effectively portray the doctor-patient bond





Nothing makes a doctor happier than a patient smiling and cheerful in front of them after being released from the hospital. All the hard work is worth it. In India, National Physician Day honors Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an internationally renowned physician who has worked as a physician, freedom fighter, educator and politician. In times of a pandemic, when doctors and other healthcare professionals have risked their lives for the good of others, we’re here to provide you with a list of films known to portray the bond between doctors and patients. Anand (1971) Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film showed the camaraderie between a doctor and a cancer victim. It featured two legends: the reigning Rajesh Khanna and the upright Amitabh Bachchan. Dr Bhaskar (Bachchan) specializes in the treatment of cancer. Anand (Khanna), a cancer patient, enters her life and the two become pals. Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946) It is arguably one of the very first and main films that comes to mind when one thinks of films focused on doctors. Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, directed and performed by V. Shantaram, is a remarkable combination of professional dedication and nationalism. Shantaram provided an excellent alluring example for physicians and other medical specialists with this film and the character of Dr. Kotnis. MunnaBhai MBBS (2003) MunnaBhai MBBS, the invention of Rajkumar Hirani, is a light and funny yet successful fictional story. In a beautiful way, the film explains why and how professionals must follow the Hippocratic Oath. It also reminds us that wonders happen when all else has failed. MunnaBhai MBBS has managed to spark an emotional bond between doctors and patients, which is really why it was such a big success. Guzaarish (2010) Hrithik Roshan portrayed a patient with quadriplegia. In the film, Hrithik portrays a magician who suffers a horrific accident that leaves him paralyzed from neck to toe. With a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film having a concept of mercy killing, the film demonstrates a genuine empathy between a nurse and her patient, making it one of the greatest films ever. Khamoshi (1970) This classic 1970 film should be mentioned in any discussion of doctor-based films. Khamoshi, written and directed by Asit Sen, only rose to prominence thanks to Nurse Radha, superbly performed by Waheeda Rehman. Her character did a great job of bringing the human side of the medical professional to life on screen. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

