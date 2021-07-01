Everything you need to know about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of Hollywood’s most fascinating couples. Not only are they masters at their craft, but they also have a beautiful family which includes: Jaden, Willow and Wills, sons of a previous marriage, Willard Trey Smith III.

The talented family once kept their world very private, sparking the interest of their fans and others, but recently they’ve lifted the curtains on her family dynamic to share with the world what’s really going on in the Smith House. From shining together in the spotlight to being drawn into “entanglements,” the couple continue to be life partners who will be forever connected spiritually, emotionally and lovingly. Read on for a full timeline of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship.

The couple met on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990.

The Smiths tied the knot in 1997 after dating for a few years.

They welcomed their son Jaden soon after in 1997 and their daughter Willow in 2000.

The couple discussed the ups and downs of their marriage during Jada’s Red Table Talk in 2020.

1990: First looks

Will and Jada first met on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she auditioned for her role on the famous show. Unfortunately, she didn’t get the part. The first time I met you was at the Fresh Prince audition. I think I was 19, and they [producers] told me I was too small, the 49-year-old mother recalled in an episode of her Facebook series, Red table discussion.

Will then revealed how he missed his opportunity to hook up with Jada. I saw this girl on A different world and her name is Jada, the 51-year-old remembers telling her cousin from the TV series, Alphonso Riberio. I walked in and sat in the audience at A Different World and the recording started.

Will then explained that he noticed Sheree Fletcher Zampino, who later became his wife. So I went to A different world meet Jada and meet Sheree, he explains. Jada might not have been his princess at the time, but she later became his queen.

December 31, 1997: Getting married

After dating for a few years, Jada wore a champagne-colored velvet dress from Badgley Mischka walked down the aisle to bond acquaintance with her future husband, Willard Smith, who was dressed in an elegant white tuxedo.

Despite the beautiful wedding, Jada revealed that she never wanted to get married. I was under so much pressure as a young actress and pregnant, and I didn’t know what to do, she explained in the same episode. She also mentioned that she was in her first trimester with Jaden and was not feeling well during the lavish event. I was so upset that I had to get married. I was so pissed off.

July 8, 1998: Jaden Syre Smith was born

Jada has given birth to her first child, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith, who is now 22 years old.

After my first trimester of pregnancy was one of the happiest times of my life, Pinkett Smith wrote in a Facebook video for her first child’s 21st birthday. You were a tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed that you chose me to be your mother. Happy 21 to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden.

Jaden quickly proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when he showed off his acting skills in In pursuit of happiness (2006), The Karate Kid (2010), and The Descent (2016). He even pursued a musical career like his father and recently released his latest single, Goodbye, released their fourth album of 2021 which has no title yet.

October 31, 2000: Willow Smith makes her debut

In October 2000, the couple welcomed their only daughter into the world, whom they named Willow Camille Reign Smith.

In one episode of Red table, Will opened up about his close relationship with his daughter. “Willow is the only female relationship I’ve ever had that I haven’t ruined,” the star explained. “I’m sure there are aspects from Willow’s point of view [where] she was like, ‘No, you messed it up, daddy’, but in my mind, I did well with her. ”

Willow, 20, shares the gift of music with the rest of her family. the RTT co-host recently released her latest single, Transparent soul, of his album to be released soon, Lately I’ve been feeling it all.

June 28, 2005: reception of the 5th edition of the BET Awards

The Hollywood royal couple made a grand entrance entering the awards ceremony on horseback and carriage. The chemistry of couples has a unique way of making married life happy and exciting.

April 3, 2013: An open marriage

Jada did an interview on site Huffington Live, where viewers read the comments she made, assuming she and Will were in an open marriage. I always told Will, you can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and everything is fine, she told host Marc Lamont Hill. Because at the end of the day, Will is her own man. I am here as a partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.

Jade then clarified her statement in an open letter posted to her Facebook. Here’s how I’m going to change my statement … Will and I can do ANYTHING we want because we TRUST each other. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship … it means we have one CULTIVATED.

2016: The Entanglement

In a one-on-one conversation with Will, Jada took to the Red Table in 2020 to candidly discuss the details of their brief marital separation, which ultimately led her to decide to date the R&B singer. August Alsina in 2016. “I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good,” she told viewers. “And it was really a joy to help heal someone. I think it has a lot to do with my co-addiction.”

During the long shoot, Will assured his wife that he would love her through everything. In unison, the couple shared their wedding motto, We Roll Together We Will Die Together Bad Marriage For Life!

September 25, 2019: checking things off the to-do list

For Wills’ 50th birthday, he wanted to do one thing: take his family skydiving in Dubai. The family all took a leap of faith, which was captured on the Wills Facebook Watch series, Will Smiths Bucketlist.

When Jada landed safely on the ground, the family gave her a group hug as her mischievous husband asked her: Are we still together?

Jada, of course, walked away smiling.

April 29, 2020: I don’t know at all

During RTT discussion titled “How Your Relationship Can Survive Your Forties,” Pinkett Smith said frankly, “I have to be honest. I think one of the things I realized was that I didn’t know Will at all. . ”

Pinkett Smith further explained that they were learning to be friends during the pandemic. “You get into all of these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to be like, what marriages are supposed to be.”

She added: “Will and I are making her take the time to learn to love herself, me to take the time to learn to love myself, aren’t we, and we’re building a friendship. along the way.”

June 20, 2021: Celebration of Father’s Day

Jada posted a heartwarming Father’s Day message to her life partner. Happy Father’s Day Willard. Thanks for being a wonderful dad.

This multi-talented couple is proof that all relationship has its ups and downs, but a long marriage is one based on mutual trust, understanding and joy. Here are many more happy years for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.