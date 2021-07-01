Hollywood’s Jeffrey Katzenberg wants to tackle the homeless

As Los Angeles is rocked by a humanitarian crisis on its streets, one of the city’s wealthiest residents, Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, has started meeting with local officials to better understand homelessness and to come up with ideas on how it might help.

Over the past few weeks, Katzenberg has discussed the issue with several members of Los Angeles City Council, as well as assistants to Mayor Eric Garcetti, raising questions about how he might influence homelessness policy. and whether he intended to fund efforts to get people off the streets. .

Part of it was a listening tour for Katzenberg, who has deep pockets and has donated to countless politicians at the local, state and national levels. But he also came with a message, according to three people who spoke to him: People are angry with what is happening on the city streets and want change.

I think it goes without saying that the visibility of roaming is a real thing, and it’s something that has clearly caught its attention, said Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. I know this issue has been something he has been interested in for some time, based on our discussions. But seeing … the street conditions is part of the reason, I think, that he got involved.

Marston has met the businessman twice in the past few weeks and said he was eager to learn more about LA County’s complex system for providing care to his most needy. Katzenberg plans to date one of her agency’s outreach teams in the coming weeks, she said.

Several Katzenberg meetings have taken place in the run-up to the council’s recent decision to impose new anti-camping rules, which would allow the city to remove campsites near key public facilities, such as libraries and homeless shelters, once the housing offers have been made.

During at least one meeting, Katzenberg suggested that the city not tackle every place at once, but instead focus on regulating sidewalks that surround schools and parks where children are present, a said city councilor Paul Koretz, who met with film producer Friday at his town hall office.

Koretz agreed with this idea, saying the boundaries around schools and parks make more sense than targeting areas around highways.

I think it’s intuitively more important to give kids a safe place to play in parks and a safe path to school, he said.

Four people who met Katzenberg told The Times he also wanted to know why so many tents now line the city’s sidewalks and what could be done to provide additional resources for homeless people.

No matter what part of the city you are in, it is undeniable, for all of us. Jeffrey Katzenberg

In some meetings, Katzenberg urged council members to act quickly to put limits on where people can sleep, according to two sources familiar with the conversations.

He wanted to be helpful on homelessness, then quickly turned to the tents, said an elected official who met Katzenberg and asked to remain anonymous in order to speak frankly on a private conversation.

Katzenberg has met or spoken with at least six of the 15 council members Nury Martinez, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Mike Bonin, Nithya Raman, Paul Krekorian and Koretz and plans to sit with City Councilor Bob Blumenfield. He also tried to schedule a meeting with City Councilor Gil Cedillo, an assistant told The Times, and asked to meet with at least one member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Katzenberg has requested an introductory meeting with Martinez, the board chair, to discuss her priorities in office, said Sophie Gilchrist, spokesperson for Martinez. At their June 18 meeting, Martinez and Katzenberg spoke at length about homelessness but did not discuss the council’s proposed anti-camping measures this week, she said.

They did not discuss the specific policies he wanted approved, nor did he push for this ordinance, Gilchrist said. The concerns that this specificity [proposal] would have been raised by the chairman of the board for some time.

In an interview on Wednesday, Katzenberg told The Times that lowering pandemic restrictions is the reason he has returned to meeting with experts on a topic he has been passionate about for years.

Katzenberg said he was keenly aware of what he didn’t know, which is why these meetings over the past two months were so important. He also said public officials need to show they are making progress to residents who have come out on top to deal with the crisis.

When we got out of the shelter in place, the scenery had changed dramatically, he said. It’s undeniable. No matter what part of the city you are in, it is undeniable, for all of us.

Katzenberg has been a Hollywood power broker for decades. A former chairman of Walt Disney Studios, he co-founded Dreamworks SKG, which he then sold to NBCUniversal for $ 3.8 billion. He then partnered with former California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman in 2018 to launch Quibi with the goal of remaking the short video business that closed in fall 2020. He is now a managing partner. of WndrCo, a holding company that purchases and develops consumer products. electronics companies.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, left, and Meg Whitman at their startup, Quibi, which has since closed, in Los Angeles in 2019. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Katzenberg was worth around $ 900 million in 2016, according to Forbes. He sold his Beverly Hills mansion last year for $ 125 million.

Over the past decades, Katzenberg has been a major donor and convener of the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He’s been a big contributor to President Biden’s campaign, raising over $ 700,000 through a fundraiser.

Contribution records show Katzenberg also gave locally, donating $ 50,000 in 2017 to the Campaign for Measure H, which raised taxes to pay for social services that are helping Los Angeles counties dislodge.

A year earlier, he had contributed $ 100,000 to Garcettis’ campaign for Measure M, the half-cent sales tax to support transit and transportation programs.

In 2013, Katzenberg invested more than $ 101,000 in the effort to elect Wendy Greuel who worked with him at DreamWorks as mayor. Last year, he donated $ 800 to the Ridley-Thomas City Council campaign.

Ariana Drummond, spokesperson for Ridley-Thomas, said the two met two weeks ago and discussed a wide range of issues related to the homelessness crisis and economic recovery.

The board member appreciates Mr. Katzenberg’s interest in addressing the issue and applauds both his financial investment and his equity in advancing the health and well-being of our homeless Angelenos, he said. she said in a statement.

Raman confirmed that she had met Katzenberg but declined to comment on what they discussed. Bonin declined to comment.

Several people who met Katzenberg weren’t sure exactly how he planned to deal with the crisis, whether through his philanthropic efforts or by supporting political candidates and voting measures.

Greuel, chairman of the LAHSA board of commissioners, introduced Katzenberg to people working on homelessness in the region in recent weeks. She said he’s still trying to figure out the complicated dynamics that lead people to homelessness and where it can be of most use.

Having worked with him in the past, Jeffrey can pick up the phone and help advocate. It can get other people to contribute and champion their cause, she said.

Koretz said during her meeting Katzenberg offered to help raise funds to tackle homelessness once the city’s leaders come together around an agenda that needs to be targeted. funding.

If we found something where we could use a few dollars and had something to target, he seemed ready to invest his own resources, he said.

Times writer Doug Smith contributed reporting for this article.