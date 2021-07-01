Saturday Night Live: Which key cast members might not be returning?

Saturday Night Live concluded a record year in May, finishing its 46th season ranked # 1 (in the key demographic of 18 to 49, for all non-sporting entertainment on ad-supported television). But despite being more popular than ever, a handful of longtime, high-profile cast members have seemingly pondered possible releases from the series, giving cryptic answers as to whether they’ll be live on. New York in season 47.

SNL usually does not finalize contracts before end of summer, so technically the fate of the entire cast is pending. Until then, here’s an update on the progress of a handful of proven Not Ready For Primetime players as they return to the series.

Cecily strong

Strong seal Saturday Night Live in 2012, and made a name for himself with his eccentric characters, like Girl you wish you hadn’t started a conversation with at a party and his take on the wine spill on Fox News host Jeanine Pirro. The Season 46 finale certainly felt like a swan song for Strong, ending the weekend update by trotting his Pirro to plunge into a wine bath while triumphantly singing Frank Sinatra. My way.

Strong, who missed out on big chunks of the season due to filming his upcoming Apple + music series Schmigadoon, suggested it in a recent interview promoting his new business on Entertainment tonight, admitting his SNL future is a bit more uncertain this year. She stopped before saying she was done, but indicated that if she did, Shell would be happy with her run. I will be delighted if I go back [to SNL]“I’ll be delighted if this was my last show,” Strong said.

Pierre Davidson

The SNL resident bad boy could finally leave the building after 7 seasons. Davidson’s beloved Chad met his creator when his head exploded on Mars after having shot in space with Elon musk during the May 8 episode. Perhaps more subtly, Davidson wrapped up his update segment from the Season Finals weekend to the past, saying it’s been an honor growing up in front of you, so thank you.

Davidson, who went MIA for several episodes to shoot projects like The King of Staten Island and Suicide squad, suggested that it might be time for him to step down from SNL during Hollywood journalistof the comedians’ round table in May. I’m surprised I got to seven, Davidson said, regarding his tenure on the show. And although he also hasn’t confirmed his exit, he hinted that it was imminent: I’m ready to hang up the jersey. “

Kate mckinnon

Emmy Award-winning McKinnon opened the season finale alongside longtime teammates Strong and Aidy Bryant, delivering an emotional monologue which made many wonder if the three longtime SNL ladies were saying goodbye. This is the year we realized we were more than just a cast, we are family, McKinnon said, choking back tears. Beyond that, she hinted that she might be ready to leave the 8H studio once and for all in a recent interview forVarietys Power of Women in Comedy issuebut like her colleagues, she left her final decision in suspense: it’s April. It’s early days, and I really love working there, and I really love everyone who works there, so we’ll see.

McKinnon recently retired from the lead role Elizabeth holmes in Hulu comedy The dropout, so maybe that bodes well for the likelihood that we will see McKinnon star in another Murdur Durdur sketch.

Aidy bryant

Like Strong, Bryant was also absent from this season’s tracks due to conflicts resulting from the filming of season 3 of his Hulu series. Acute. Despite Acute not being renewed for a fourth season, Bryant’s future on SNL is still uncertain, potentially robbing us of his memorable tricks as Ted cruz. She recently said the Arizona Republic that she hadn’t decided whether or not she was coming back for season 47. I don’t know. I really don’t know, she said. And I keep thinking that I will have a moment of clarity where I feel good, now is the time, or not, I have to stay. And I haven’t quite had that moment yet.

Kenan thompson

There will most likely be at least one familiar face when Saturday Night Live returns for its 47th season. Thompson, who in 18 seasons earned the distinction of being the oldest Saturday Night Live A cast member in the history of the show expressed that he wanted to stay at least a few more years. I would like to get to 20 [years], because I’m so close to it, Thompson said on The Tamron Hall show. So even though his eponymous NBC sitcom Kenan was recently renewed for a second, it is likely that the Black danger host and Steve harvey copycat will be back in the fall. If it wasn’t, that would leave a lot of us saying, What’s up with this?

