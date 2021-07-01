



By Nancy Varekamp

oven.1625116431care-1625116431[email protected]1625116431make1625116431ravyc1625116431in1625116431 the Hollywood theater reopens July 2 with Summer of the soul. The documentary also opens that day in theaters across the country and on Hulu. Based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the film was presented in January at Sundance Film Festival. Doug Whyte, Hollywood executive director, is excited about the film. It is a party and a revolution all in one and will create good vibes in the walls of the long void Hollywood theater, he said. According to Variety magazine, the film features previously unreleased performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, BB King, La Cinquième Dimension and more. During the pandemic shutdown, the 95-year-old theater ventilation system was upgraded and cleaning and disinfection protocols are now in place. For more details on these and other protocols, visit www.hollywoodtheatre.org. Fortunately, at the start of this crisis the theater was already in a decent financial position, Whyte said. We own our building and had a reserve, but over time it got more difficult. Members and donors really came together to support us. We have also received generous federal, state, municipal and foundation support. The rental of a private auditorium, as well as The madness of the film curbside pickups, Madness University Film Online and online streaming has also helped maintain the theater’s engagement with the community and generated revenue. Our staff have done an incredible job juggling all opportunities, reinventing the way we do things and creating new programs, said Whyte. Before the pandemic, the theater employees were around 40. When it reopens, the payroll is at 30 and is climbing. Related Continue reading

