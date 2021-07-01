NorthEast Comic Con returns with NRBQ, Amazing Kreskin and Billy West

Part PT Barnum, part Colonel Tom Parker, part Bill Graham, Gary Sohmers of NorthEast Comic Con & Collectible Extravaganza lives by a simple motto, Guaranteed not boring, when it comes to putting on one of his shows.

“It’s about providing the ADHD generation and the Baby Boomers as they merge with something they can enjoy together,” says the longtime Hudson resident. interesting! I remember having this when I was young! And the next thing you know, the kid looks over there and the madness merging happens.

Scheduled July 2-4 at the BoxboroRegency Hotel, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough, the NorthEast Comic Con & Collectible Extravaganza is the first comic book, collectible and / or pop culture convention of any kind in New England since coronavirus pandemic.

Not only that, NorthEast Comic Con was the comic book’s first victim of COVID.

Scheduled from March 13 to 15, 2020, the convention was closed a few hours before the scheduled opening of the doors, due to the massive closure order given by Gov. Baker.

Despite the support of vendors who decided to leave their money in place for the next extravaganza, Sohmers said he lost around $ 40,000 out of his pocket at the March 2020 event.

In total, Sohmers missed four shows because of COVID-19.

They could have done it (in Bay State) like other places and said, OK, Monday everything shuts down. We would have been less crowded again because of all the fear, but the reality was there was no way to get over a simple shutdown, then a July 2020 shutdown, then a shutdown. for November 2000 and a shutdown for March 2021, Sohmers said, I had to take a big risk saying that in April, okay, I was going to leave for July. Sign the contract with the hotel with the stipulation that if we can’t do it, we can’t do it.

Sohmers, 13-year pop culture, collectibles, and toy valuation expert on The Antiques Roadshow on PBS and entrepreneur of the legendary Wex Rex Collectibles, formerly in Hudson is a true pioneer of comic-cons and comedy shows. pop culture collectibles.

Sohmers is the man who garnered national attention when he assembled the beloved cast of Lost in Space for their 25th and 30th reunions (in 1990 and 1995) at the Bay Side Expo in Boston.

The reunion show Lost in Space had everyone from the original cast except Guy Williams (who died in 1989 but still alive when Sohmers worked on the final details for the 25th). And, it only cost $ 40 to get autographs from the entire cast, including Jonathan Harris, June Lockhart, Mark Goddard, Marta Kristen, Angela Cartwright, Billy Mumy, and Bob May, who played the Robot. .

While some national comics charge over $ 200 for an autograph or photograph with a star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and get it), Sohmers pride themselves on being able to bring a fun, enjoyable, and low-cost celebrity level. .

In addition to over 100 exhibitors, artists and authors, there is a comprehensive list of New England bands performing over three days that is included in the $ 60 three-day general admission pass, three-day VIP pass, or daily admission. In addition, there is a lot of free parking.

Musician Walter Sickert will present a live version of his highly acclaimed “Bunker Buds” web series on Friday evening; Les Fous will perform on Saturday evening; and Barrence Whitfield and NRBQ will perform on Sunday afternoon.

NRBQ, the Simpsons house band, was on eight episodes, seasons 10, 11, and 12. One of The Simpsons’ executive producers, Mike Scully, is a huge fan of Q, Sohmers said. In fact, they cut a ton of it. They were playing in a biker bar when Homer came in looking for Marge.

In addition, an artist showcase on Boston’s new indie label, Red on RedRecords, (including Justine and The Unclean, The Daylilies, Kid Gulliver, Tom Baker, Andrea Gillis and The Chelsea Curve) will perform from 11 a.m. to 7 pm Saturday in a 6,000 square foot outdoor tent, followed by a performance of the former mainstay The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson The Amazing Kreskin (which costs a little more).

WBCNs The Big Mattress and The Howard Stern Show alum Billy West, who is one of today’s most popular and beloved voiceover actors, will do a script read with other voiceover actors and an interview on his career.

West provided the voice of Doug’s character on Doug, both Ren and Stimpy on The Ren & Stimpy Show, Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Doctor Zoidberg and Zapp Brannnigan on Futurama and is the voice behind the Red M&M in advertisements. A West autograph will cost $ 25, $ 30 for a combined autograph and selfie.

And for those who like to dress up, NorthEast Comic Con offers cosplay contests that encourage creativity to the extreme.

For me, in collectibles, cosplay is frivolous. They would spend all their money on these amazing things to look like someone else and they have no pockets. So they sure don’t buy anything from me, Sohmers said. What I discovered many years ago during our very first comic was the creative aspect of cosplay, people who could come up with a new costume, not just a mix, but a whole new concept of cosplay. costume and history. So I got this concept and I call it “Create a character cosplay contest”.

Despite lingering concerns about the pandemic, Sohmers said he was convinced the scam was going to be easy going.

When people entered, they did not ask them to show any vaccine. We ask them to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated for their own safety, Sohmers said. We also created 12 different stickers with cartoon characters from “Futurama” and “Pokemon” and “Ren and Stimpy” that say, I am vaccinated, so that you can wear them and people from far away see that you are. vaccinated. Therefore, they will not be paranoid. Anyone claiming to be vaccinated will be allowed to have and wear a sticker.

Sohmers said it was a fairly large venue and that he was selling a limited number of tickets to get things done.

For me my whole focus is flow, just like a theme park, like Disney. You’re supposed to be absolutely able to sink, Sohmers said. If anyone is in front of this table, go to another table. You don’t have to queue, just go with the flow, keep moving, enjoy things, stop and watch the music, listen to a panel, go to a seminar or go to music, talk to an artist, buy an autograph, get a photo.

Early entry to Northeast Comic Con is at 9 a.m., with general admission at 10 a.m. The vendor room closes at 6 p.m. on July 2 and at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 4. 3. Visithttps://necomiccons.com/for more information.