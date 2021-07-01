Entertainment
City to host centennial kickoff on July 4
By John Underwood / [email protected]
ROBERTSDALE, Alabama – As the nation celebrates the 245th anniversary of its independence on July 4, the City of Robertsdale would like to invite local residents to the celebration of the city’s 100th anniversary kick-off with events scheduled throughout the day at PZK Hall and Garrett Park.
“We want everyone to enjoy the day,” said Centennial Committee Chair Stephanie Kroll. “We want this to be a big event as we celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary. “
Kroll is joined on the Centennial Committee by Co-Chair Stephen Grant; Secretary Tracey Turner; Treasurer Jonathan Cuisines; and additional members Delores Sturma, Mary Booth, Emma Bundy, Ruth Campbell, Karen Bill and Paula Irwin.
“We have planned a full day of activities for the whole family on July 4th,” Kroll said.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a car and tractor show at PZK Hall, located on Alabama 104 (Silverhill Avenue).
Inside the PZK Room, the “100 Years of Robertsdale” Museum will house a special presentation prepared by Grant, Kroll said.
There will also be an art competition which is open to young people of two age categories.
The 5 to 8 year olds will fill out a coloring page showing them and their families enjoying the new pavilion at Honeybee Park. Children ages 9 to 12 will draw a picture of themselves and their family spending time at a favorite location in Robertsdale.
There is still time to participate in the competition with the deadline for submitting works of art ending July 1. The works can be donated to Robertsdale Town Hall or the Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, Kroll said.
The contest coloring page for ages 5 to 8 can be copied from the Robertsdale Centennial Celebration page on Facebook or can be picked up in the House.
Entries will be judged by City of Robertsdale officials and the winning artwork will be on display at PZK Hall, while grand prizes with trophies for the winners will be announced on kickoff day.
There will also be chances of winning a cooler donated by Campbell Hardware & Sporting Goods in Robertsdale, Kroll said.
Free Sweet Home coffee and Ms. K’s famous snow cones will also be available for the first 300 entrants, and 300 Centennial T-shirts will be available on kickoff day, Kroll said.
“Our plan is to have a limited number of T-shirts available at each event,” Kroll said, “so we encourage everyone to get their commemorative T-shirts as soon as possible before they run out.”
There will also be a food truck set up at PZK with Stevie’s Kitchen selling hot dog dishes, chicken salad sandwiches and okra, Kroll said.
Events at PZK end at 4 p.m. and will move to Garrett Park.
The food truck will be available after 4 p.m. at the park. The Robertsdale Honeybee Queens will also be selling food at the park’s concession stand starting at 4 p.m., Kroll said.
At 5.30 p.m., Tiffany Plato will open the official ceremony with the singing of the national anthem.
Mayor Charles Murphy will present all the winners from the daily events, including prizes for the car and tractor show, art competition and exhibits.
It will also present the Centennial Queens who were crowned in a special ceremony held on June 18 at PZK Hall.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be entertainment from Brittany Grimes and Wylie Pete with the city’s annual fireworks display kicking off at nightfall around 9 p.m.
“We want this to be a special event to commemorate a special year for our city,” Kroll said.
As the city celebrated its true anniversary in January, events to commemorate the occasion have been postponed due to the pandemic.
There will also be additional events to commemorate the centenary surrounding the city’s bee festival, which is scheduled for November 6.
There will be a chili contest and a booth set up with a limited supply of t-shirts and other centennial memorabilia.
Events will culminate in 2022 with a Centennial Parade scheduled for Saturday February 19, followed by the “Roaring 20s”-themed Centenary Ball which is scheduled for February 26. Although a location has yet to be finalized, Kroll said, the hope is to have the ball rolling at the Baldwin County Coliseum on Fairground Road.
It is also hoped to have an exhibit with centennial-themed artwork from local students at Robertsdale High School and surrounding schools after the school year begins in August, but the event will need to be approved by the school officials, Kroll said.
