I couldn’t choose one over the other

The Grammy-nominated singer / actor speaks with TheGrio about being a double threat as a singer and actor on The Chi.

When the world was first introduced to Luke James Almost ten years ago, he was a young man with the allure of a movie star and a voice with the range and depth of some of the greats. He signed with Def Jam after his Whispers in the dark mixtape created a buzz and the future looked bright.

However, politics and the disinterest of record companies slowed down his recording career and he turned to acting. Today he shines in his role of Trig on Showtimes Chi, and her recording career took hold last year when her debut independent album earned her a second Grammy nomination.

Luke James (Provided)

James, 37, is emerging as one of the most versatile creatives working today, and he’s sat down with The Grio to talk about his musical rejuvenation, the importance of being present in the moment and the difference between his approach to singing and acting.

We now understand why fans recognize James more as an actor than as a singer. In recent years, the New Orleans native has achieved critical acclaim in the Fox series. Star, and for his interpretation of the R&B legend Johnny gill in the BET mini-series The story of the new edition. It is currently entering its second season as a series regular on Showtimes. Chi.

James plays Trig Taylor, a young man with one foot in the criminal world and another trying to be a father to his girlfriend and the guardian of his teenage brother, Jake.

The key to James’ acting chops is something he likes to keep close to the chest.

I don’t know if I can go into the details of everything I do, because that’s part of the secret to acting and stuff, James said. However, he did offer an important part of his acting process.

I like to come from an honest place, you know, I come from my own personal experiences and other things that I have known from other people who have been through this. And I use these things and try to be as present as possible when I see the scene. And that’s how we do it.

His work on Chi and other film and television projects, such as the National Geographic Channel miniseries Genius: Aretha, helped James build his empathy muscle, as well as broaden his perspective on his surroundings.

I’ve seen the world differently since I’ve been in the movies, explained James. I mean, I guess I’ve always seen the world differently as a musician, but I think making a movie makes you tap into a world that you probably haven’t taken the time to think about and that you have not experimented.

Luke James on the Fender Rhodes. Photo by Ben Abarbanel

It was his role in The story of the new edition, which required him to release his Heavenly Vocal Chops to play Gill, which rekindled his desire to return to the music industry.

Came from be a classmate with Frank Ocean at the bottom of song for Tyrese Gibson, James’ musical career seemed to be on an upward trajectory in the early 2010s, once linked to the Grammy-winning producer Danja, and write for acts like Chris Brown and Keri hilson.

He won a Grammy in 2011 with his song I Want You from his mixtape, #Luc. Then after his eponymous EP from 2012 and Whispers in the dark mixtape the following year, he got a contract with a major label with Def Jam.

After the buzz on his Rick Rossattended the major single Options from its 2014 major debut and the funky and sultry single Drip from 2017, which featured A $ AP Ferg on the remix, the music slowed down for James and he lost inspiration.

However, in 2020 he released feel love / d, his first independent album. An album full of nostalgia and assertion on memorable drums and bass, feel love / d earned him a Grammy nomination, thanks to the BJ the Chicago Child and Ro James collaboration on the top 30 R&B singles, go girl.

For the project, James was able to draw both from his life and his subconscious.

For music, honestly, it comes from my own experiences, James said. But I have a very big imagination. So I feel like I’ve been around and in some ways I think my imagination is just me remembering past lives and stuff like that. So I just channeled these things.

James considers all aspects and idioms of art to be one and the same. A flourishing child as an artist, he says that playing, singing, painting and creating have always been part of who I am. Although he sees the game and the music under the same creative umbrella, his approach and his muse for each come from different places.

I guess the goal of the actors is to be as human as possible, to have as much human experience as possible. And with that, it fuels my ability to go, I guess, to find out more and have more empathy for another life outside of my own, James said.

But with singing, it’s a bit more of channeling a soul of a connection, a divine connection. And I think with comedy it’s more of a human connection. So that’s a bit of a difference for me, in my opinion.

As the fourth season of Chi walking in his prime and James is getting ready to play live music again, he plans to give both the same attention for the foreseeable future.

I appreciate both. I like both of them. I couldn’t choose one over the other. I am grateful to be able to do what I love to do in totality.

