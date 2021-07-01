Netflix viewers shocked by actor’s frontal nude scene in Sex / Life





Sarah Shahi plays a sexually frustrated housewife who fantasizes about her ex-boyfriend. Video / Netflix

Netflix viewers around the world were shocked by a frontal male nude scene on the Sex / Life show. The show is about a suburban mother of two who takes a whimsical trip down memory lane that puts her very married gift on a collision course with her past as a savage child. One of the stars of the show is Australian actor Adam Demos, who previously starred on ABC show Janet King, Unreal, and the New Zealand-set Netflix movie Falling Inn Love. In a rather confrontational scene from the third episode of Sex / Life, Demos character Brad Simon is shown naked in the shower. And viewers were stunned by the size of the well, you know what, with fans speculating whether the well or not, you know what was real. Cor blimey. Photo / Netflix JFC, Sex / Life Episode 3 Gym Shower Scene! I didn’t expect to see this! No wonder Billie can’t forget it! pic.twitter.com/e6EgjvYCil – Ladder (@chellemars) June 29, 2021 the shower scene in sex / life was so scary i hid from my computer – the green knight (@susphiria) June 28, 2021 Sex / Life on Netflix, episode 3 … is it real? – Assata Diallo (@aissatdiallo) June 27, 2021 Haha when you look 19:59 in Episode 3 of Sex / Life ain’t gonna ruin it but pic.twitter.com/Y5XFrKG55E – Becca Willis (@beccawillissafc) June 28, 2021 The Australian actor has spoken about nudity in Sex / Life in a few interviews. While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, he was asked if he was comfortable with nude scenes. “I was okay with that because you read the script and know what you’re getting into from the start, so I don’t think you would sign up for a show after reading the scripts and saying no at the last minute. “, Demos mentioned. “That doesn’t mean you can’t discuss the comfort level, which they allowed us to have and with the privacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer.” As a follow-up question, the reporter asked, “Do you expect a lot of talk at the shower scene?” “ Demos replied, “I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. We’ll see.” Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos in Sex / Life. Photo / Supplied Well, we can safely say that there has been a lot of talk about this scene, so much so that Sex / Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser was asked about the meaty topic in an interview as well. “It’s not a double,” Rukeyser told Collider. “I mean, people usually ask if it’s real or is it a prosthesis? “ “Yes, that was going to be my follow-up question,” the reporter said. “Yes, yes. And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, that is, a gentleman never says it. So we leave that to the imagination of the beholder,” replied the showrunner. So there you have it, Demos and Rukeyser have been hesitant to reveal the truth as social media users remain divided (what I guess you could describe as a ‘suspended juror’). Sex / Life is available to stream on Netflix

