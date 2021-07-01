Green Lantern Show reportedly wants Outlander actor to play Sinestro





Outlander and The Crown star Tobias Menzies is in talks to play Sinestro for HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series, a new report says.

HBO MaxThe Green Lantern the series would seek to launchForeign andGame of thrones veterinarian Tobias Menzies as Sinestro. While the previous attempt to turn DC property into a form of live DC action, the 2011sThe Green Lantern, hasn’t wowed fans, HBO Max is moving forward with a new effort. This series is from executive producer Greg Berlanti and will be supervised by Seth Grahame-Smith. With a story spanning decades and featuring several Green Lantern characters from the comics, the series promises to be an epic dive into the DC lore that fans know and love. The Green Lanternofficially got the green light last fall, and the news has gradually spread as production draws closer. So far, only two actors have been announced: Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine. Wittrock will play alpha male Guy Gardner, whileBattle horse the Irvine star will be the original Green Lantern Alan Scott. Additional characters confirmed to have roles inThe Green Lantern include Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and, perhaps the most famous of all, Thaal Sinestro. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How HBO’s Green Lantern Can Fix Guy Gardner’s Early Mistakes In Live Action In the case of Sinestro, the series might have found its actor. According toThe Illuminerdi,Tobias Menzies in talks to play Sinestro onThe Green Lantern. The series is said to explore the time Sinestro is still with the Green Lantern Corps, before he turns his back on the organization and becomes Hal Jordan’s nemesis. This is the second time Sinestro has been portrayed onscreen, as Mark Strong played the character in the 2011 film. Menzies is best known for playing Edmure Tully onGame of thrones and Prince Philip onThe crown.His dual roles onForeign as Frank and Jack Randall have proven, he is able to play complex characters with various moral compasses. Menzies can handle Sinestro’s ride in the darkThe Green Lantern; in fact, it could be a great showcase for his talents. However, as HBO Max has yet to comment on the matter, that could be subject to change. With The Green LanternThe cast is gradually expanding, production could begin later this year. The series still has several niches to fill, so don’t expect things to start any time soon. It seems more likely thatThe Green Lantern will debut on HBO Max next year, possibly after another DC showPeacemaker. Each new cast is an interesting step forward for the project, and fans are no doubt excited to see who the next name to join the rest will be. Stay tuned for future updates as The Green Lanterncontinue forward. More: Green Lantern: Why HBO Max Is Right To Avoid Using Hal Jordan & John Stewart Source: The Illuminerdi Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene: 4 New Variants Explained

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(2212 published articles)

Rachel LaBonte is a short story, feature film and film review writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television. A graduate of Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while specializing in screenwriting. She’s been a writer since high school, when she realized she was pretty good at it and joined as many entertainment clubs as she could while studying. Most notably, she wrote for the Emerson Emertainment Monthly website, and one of her film reviews won an Evvy (Emerson’s Student Award) for best review. Her deep love for the cinema led her to work in a movie theater for five years, which she loved despite angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up with any of the movies / shows from television that she wants. Look. More from Rachel Labonte

