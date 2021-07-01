today in history | Ap

Today is Thursday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2021. There are 183 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On July 1, 2015, after more than half a century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared that they would reopen their embassies in their respective capitals, marking a complete historic restoration of diplomatic relations between the enemies of war. cold.
In 1863, the crucial three-day Civil War battle of Gettysburg, which resulted in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
In 1867, Canada became an autonomous dominion of Great Britain when the British North America Act came into force.
In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)
In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
In 1946, the United States detonated a 20 kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
In 1962, the African nations of Burundi and Rwanda became independent from Belgium.
In 1963, the United States Post introduced its five-digit postal codes.
In 1966, the federal Medicare insurance program went into effect.
In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was created.
In 1991, President George HW Bush appointed Federal Court of Appeal Judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, initiating an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment. Actor Michael Landon, 54, has died in Malibu, California.
In 1997, Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony. Actor Robert Mitchum has died in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 79.
In 2019, Coco Gauff, 15, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional age, beat Venus Williams, 39, in the first round, 6-4, 6-4. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his room at the Texas hotel where the team was staying; the medical examiner found that Skaggs had a toxic mixture of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
Ten years ago: Leon Panetta took over as US Secretary of Defense after 2.5 years as Director of the CIA. Six weeks after ex-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he had had a child with a member of her household staff, Maria Shriver filed for divorce seeking to end their 25-year marriage. The NBA has locked out its players, a long overdue move that put the 2011-12 season in jeopardy. (The lockout ended in December 2011 with the adoption of a new collective agreement.)
Five years ago: New laws targeting abortion went into effect in about a fifth of states, sparking a new wave of restrictions just days after the United States Supreme Court overturned a Texas measure that had resulted in the closure of several clinics.
A year ago: the mayor of Richmond, Va., Which was the Confederate capital, ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from the city’s lands; hours later, teams removed a statue of General Stonewall Jackson from its concrete pedestal along Richmonds Monument Avenue. Seattle police forcefully emptied the city’s occupied protest zone on the mayor’s orders after two recent fatal shootings in the area. San Francisco Police have said they will stop posting the ID photos of those arrested unless they pose a threat to the public; they said it was part of an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes. New York City officials have delayed resuming indoor dining at restaurants, fearing it could lead to an increase in coronavirus infections. A New York appeals court allowed a publisher to distribute a revealing book about President Donald Trump’s niece over objections from the president’s brother. Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host from the 1950s to 1990s, died in Arizona; he was 99 years old.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 90 years old. Actor Jean Marsh is 87 years old. Actor Jamie Farr is 87 years old. Cookie maker Wally Amos is 85 years old. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 80 years old. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 79 years old. 76. Film and television producer-director Michael Pressman is 71 years old. Actor Daryl Anderson is 70 years old. Actor Trevor Eve is 70 years old. Actor Terrence Mann is 70 years old. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 70 years old. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 70 years old. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 69 years old. Actor Lorna Patterson is 65. Actor Alan Ruck is 65 years old. R&B singer Evelyn Champagne King is 61 years old. Olympic track star Carl Lewis is 60 years old. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60 years old. Actor Andre Braugher is 59 years old. Actor Dominic Keating is 59 years old. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54 years old. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 51 years old. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 51 years old. Actor Henry Simmons is 51 years old. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 50 years old. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 50 years old. Actor Melissa Peterman is 50 years old. Actor / writer Jill Kargman is 47 years old. Rock mu Sicien Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 46 years old. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46 years old. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 45 years old. Actor Liv Tyler is 44 years old. Actor Hilarie Burton is 39 years old. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 38 years old. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE-uh say -DOO) is 36 years old. Actor Evan Ellingson is 33 years old. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 29 years old. Actress / singer Chloe Bailey is 23. Actor Storm Reid is 18 years old.