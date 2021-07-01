Entertainment
This Bollywood actress craved Mira Kapoor’s midnight meal
Hunger can happen at strange times. Even the best of us often have the urge to eat randomly after dinner, whether it’s a salty, sugar-laden dessert or a leftover slice of cheese pizza. Mira Kapoor is a celebrity who can’t help but express her greedy side on social media. The diva often takes to Instagram to share snapshots of her dining experience with her 2.6 million fans. Recently, Mira Kapoor has had a midnight urge to eat delicious desserts; And guess which Bollywood actress answered their prayers? None other than Ananya Pandey. Check out what Mira Kapoor shared on Instagram.
(Also Read: Meera Kapoor Loves Gujarati Thali In Funny Reference To Popular Comedy Show)
In the photo we can see a box with a single cinnamon bun. Mira Kapoor wrote with the click: “Thank you Ananya Pandey. There is nothing like a midnight cinnamon bun. What a beautiful gesture from Ananya Panday! Looks like the couple actually share a bond of friendship which also includes sharing good food.
If you’re looking for a crispy and delicious cinnamon roll recipe that you can make at home, we’ve got you covered. This quick and easy cinnamon bun can be made in under an hour. The ingredients are also quite simple and are readily available in the kitchen. Click here for the full recipe. If you want to make cinnamon rolls healthy, then this recipe from Fitness Expert is perfect. There are only 150 calories in this simple recipe. Check it out here.
Coming back to Mira Kapoor, did you know that she is not only a foodie but also a great chef! At her mother’s birthday dinner, the diva had a sumptuous meal of salad, pasta and pizza. He wrote a lengthy article detailing the content of the Yummy Birthday Spread. Take a look at his post:
(ALSO READ: In Mira Kapoor’s sumptuous dinner for Mother Bela’s birthday)
We can’t wait to see many more Mira Kapoor Food Diaries! What did you think of the post? Tell us in the comments below.
About Aditi AhujaAditi enjoys talking and meeting like-minded people (especially those who like Veg Momos). Good points if you find her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat.
