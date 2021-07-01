Why Jonathan Taylor Thomas quit playing: everything he said





At one point, Jonathan taylor thomas was on the cover of every magazine, but he’s glad it wasn’t like that anymore. After starring in dozens of films and appearing in hit TV shows in the ’90s, he retired from the limelight. After becoming a huge child star, Thomas left the famous Home improvement in 1998 to concentrate on his college education, a decision that surprised most of his colleagues. It’s a pretty painful point around here, Patricia richardson, who played her mother in the series, recounted TV guide magazine in 1999, admitting that she was disappointed he didn’t return for the series finale. I think there have been a lot of bad feelings all along. I don’t think it’s a good idea that he didn’t show up, but I don’t always think he gets the best advice. Tim allen, who played his father on the show, added that Thomas was angry with him when he started asking him why he left the show. I was a little puzzled as to why he didn’t want to do this whole year, the Don’t get too close to a naked man said the author in 1999. He said it was about going to school, but then he made a few films. Did he want to make films? Did he want to go to school? He got involved in the translation. I mentioned [publicly] that I was confused. I don’t think he liked it. He has remained on good terms with his television family after working together for eight seasons. In 2014 he made an appearance on Allens Last man standing, alongside Richardson. He also directed three episodes of the sitcom. I still love stunts, said Allen Us weekly exclusively in 2020 to have its Home improvement family on the show. In 2013, the comedian also noted that Thomas was still interested in directing and a wonderful actor. He really devoted himself to his studies and then kind of moved away from television. But he graduated and came back, and loves directing, loves working with actors, he Yahoo said at the time. He’s so shy. It’s funny to see him so shy, so nervous. He worried if he still had it, and he didn’t want to because he had other things on his mind. But they asked him, and he accepted. I was shocked because like I said he’s just shy. Thomas was first pictured in Hollywood since 2013 in June 2021, walking two dogs around the city in photos obtained exclusively by We. Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about what Thomas has said over the years about leaving the industry:

