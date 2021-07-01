Why Malayalam Cinema, Not Bollywood, Is India’s Rapid Response Unit For Covid Movies | Movies





The first occurrence of Covid-19 in India was officially recorded on January 30 last year in the city of Thrissur in the southern state of Kerala. Since then, the Keralas capable of handling the pandemic has meant that he has been largely spared the brutal scenes and tragic images of the second wave of the pandemic elsewhere in India. Likewise, the Keralas Film industry in Malayalam By now, India’s most dynamic of all regional producers has seen a talented pool of young new wave filmmakers superbly handle the virus. Where the Mumbai-based Bollywood juggernaut barely recounted this shattering reality, the anthology Not paused, posted on Amazon Prime Video, is almost its only offering Malayalam cinema grapples with Covid with various forms, styles and themes of filmmaking. Disturbing secret … Aarkkariyam (Who knows?) Senior Director Sanu John Vargheses Aarkkariyam (Who knows?), which was recently posted on Amazon Prime Video, concerns a young couple who temporarily leave their Mumbai apartment, as the pandemic breaks out, for a vast area of ​​Kerala where a disturbing secret and violent crime from the past is unearthed. Dileesh Pothans adaptation of Macbeth, Joji, with Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in the title role, takes place during the pandemic among a dysfunctional, toxic, patriarchal family of plantation owners. Freelance writer-director Don Palathara takes a closer look at relationships in Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (Joyful Mystery), about a young couple facing an unwanted pregnancy, while their Everything is cinema about a filmmaker confined to a rented apartment in a foreign city with his actress wife, who decides to pass the time by making a film about their marriage from her personal perspective. What has helped Malayalam cinema to fight the pandemic so effectively? Despite its thriving commercial core, the Malayalam film industry is a relatively small-scale enterprise, run by individual producers and not anchored in large studios like its Hindi or Tamil counterparts. Filmmakers are quick to imagine ideas, find producers and move quickly on projects, says Bina Paul, artistic director of the Kerala International Film Festival. Paul also says that Malayalam cinema has always been responsive, quick to respond to changing social, political and economic realities. In 2019, filmmaker-actor Aashiq Abu directed an unreleased medical thriller called Virus, about the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak. There was even a fictional version of former Keralas Health Minister KK Shailaja, hailed internationally for his effective and empathetic fight both against this epidemic and against Covid . Acclaimed author NS Madhavan suggests that confinement cinema is part of a thematic continuum. Over the past five years, Malayalam cinema has tended to focus on small and localized worlds, spaces, communities and situations, he says. Adapted from Macbeth … Joji. This is all happening at a time when mainstream Malayalam commercial cinema, much like the film industries in the rest of India, is in the throes of a deep financial crisis. But Kerala’s film industry has been ingenious in circumventing the limitations imposed by the pandemic, using manpower, resources, money, location and technology in a more frugal, efficient and inventive manner than other. He was the fastest in India to adapt to Covid restrictions, says screenwriter Vivek Ranjit. The rules for making lockdown-focused movies have been simple: choose a subject more intimate than splashy, contained in one location, usually a large house has few characters and no difficult scenes to put together. Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam has only two characters, with a third appearing briefly towards the end, set entirely inside a car, and was filmed over three days with the camera attached to the dashboard. The outdoor stages of Everything Is Cinema were filmed before the pandemic; for the interiors, Sherin Catherine was the only actor, and director Palathara acted as one person to film her. Pandemic tale … Aarkkariyam Palathara says he hopes filmmakers can keep pandemic cinema going, finding creative ways to reflect our transformed social, economic and psychological states. The pandemic is an integral and unavoidable part of our reality. The most important role of cinemas now is to mark this crucial period in human history.

