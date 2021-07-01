10 actors you never realized looked like a video game

Over the years, many famous movie actors have also looked into the world of video games. Sometimes this goes so far as to allow game developers to use their likeness. A recent example is that of Keanu Reeves inCyberpunk 2077. Soon theFar crythe franchise will even includebreaking Badalum Giancarlo Esposito as the main villain.

Technology has come a long way on the motion capture front. Where once the eerie valley was too much to deal with, now a video game can capture the likeness of an actor nearby.

ten Jean Reno – Onimusha 3: Demon Siege (2004)

The players and critics have been kind enough to this third chapter of theOnimushaseries. Appreciated for its controls and graphics,Onimusha 3: the seat of demonsalso made great use of Jean Reno, who was best known forLéon: the professional and1998 imperfect but aging gracefullyGodzilla.

Some found the resemblance so striking that it was difficult to take it seriously. For 2004, that kind of masterful precision from mo-cap is impressive.

9 Rami Malek – Until Dawn (2015)

This interactive dramatic horror game puts players in the shoes of eight young adults on the run from a sneaky killer. The developers sought to make a slasher movie as a video game, and brought in some notable artists to help sell the illusion of a horror movie. Among actors like Peter Stormare and Hayden Panettiere was future Oscar winner Rami Malek.

While the game was rated well overall, there is little to say about how successful mo-cap’s performance was. Instead, the game was primarily praised for being a polished adventure with fun and storytelling choices for the player.

8 Vin Diesel – Wheelman (2009)

Roadhas been posted to mixed reviews. Most critics applauded his driving streaks while heavily criticizing his walking segments. However, Vin Diesel clearly had a blast throughout the process. While the game failed to launch another franchise for the actor, it can prove to be just as exciting as any of Diesel’s action scenes.

Released for PS3, Xbox 360 and Windows,Road was a high octane action-driven open world game. Players were guided through the adventure by a quote from Vin Diesel, featuring undercover CIA agent Milo Burik, who is betrayed in the middle of a heist.

7 Aidan Gillen – The Quantum Break (2016)

Quantum breakreceived fairly high marks from critics and achieved profitability, but it is not in the public consciousness.

Game of thrones‘Aidan Gillen shares his resemblance to this sci-fi action-adventure third-person shooterX Men‘sShawn Ashmore andJohn wickby Lance Reddick. Gillen’s performance as an antagonist was one of the most beloved aspects of the game. Deserved praise was also given to the striking graphics which brought his performance to life.

6 Willem Dafoe – Beyond: Two Souls (2013)

This interactive action-adventure game starred not only Willem Dafoe, but Elliot Page as well. Combining realistic interactive storytelling with gameplay, the game even released as a film at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival.

In general, Beyond two soulsreceived a mixed reaction. However, Page and Dafoe’s performances were universally praised. Additionally, the technical details behind their motion capture performance were rated as impressive by the majority of reviewers.

5 Nathan Fillion – Halo 3: ODST (2009), Halo 5: Guardians (2015)

Fillion originally portrayed Gunnery Sgt. Reynolds inHalo 3, but it was exclusively a vocal performance. However, inHalo 3: ODST, Fillion returned to provide not only the voice but his physical appearance as a different character.

self-proclaimedHalofan Nathan Fillion received praise for his performances as Gunnery Sergeant Reynolds and Gunnery Sergeant Edward Buck. This is especially true for the character of Buck, who appeared inODST,Halo: scope, andHalo 5: Guardians.

4 Kristen Bell – Assassin’s Creed series (2007-10)

Kristen Bell has actually been with theAssassin’s Creedseries for quite some time, however, she hasn’t made an appearance recently. Bell has been featured three times as the same character, Lucy Stillman. The first wasAssassin’s Creed, thenAssassin’s Creed II, and finally,Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood.

While players seemed to enjoy the work of the characters, Bell was essentially fired from the series. theAssassin’s CreedFan page states that she wanted royalties for her appearances in the games and her character was killed.

3 Sean Connery – James Bond 007: From Russia With Love (2005)

This third-person shooter retracing the classic James Bond film will forever remain Sean Connery’s final performance as the main character. However, Connery’s return to this role after 22 years is not the only thing that makes his performance so unique and important. The game actually made a much younger version of Connery, the exact age he was in the titular movie, and it works flawlessly.

One of the best Bond games,From Russia with loveis a meticulous retelling of the history of the book and film, but with new scenes in the mix. Players are guided through the journey by a Sean Connery aged as 007.

2 Jet Li – Rise To Honor (2004)

This Playstation 2 exclusive was essentially “The Jet Li Game”. Few of the actors have been popular enough to have an entire video game designed around their character, but martial arts legend Jet Li holds the honor. While the game isn’t as fun as it used to be, it’s still an impressive accomplishment for Li.

Rise in the spotlightfollows Hong Kong policeman Kit Yun in his quest to avenge his boss. With references to both Jet Li films and Hong Kong action cinema in general,Rise in the spotlightis a third-person action game for all of its fans, with a focus on hand-to-hand combat.

1 Bruce Willis – Apocalypse (1998)

This third-person shooter for the original PlayStation was an early example of setting up a leading actor in a video game. Bruce Willis wasapocalypse‘s leads to the peak of her popularity, providing her likeness and vocal work to the entire project.

Unfortunately,apocalypsewas posted at best with poor reviews. This included criticism of Willis’ voice acting, which was seen as a boring performance that would often become repetitive. Yet such a big name in such an early project makes it a story and puts it at the top of the list.

