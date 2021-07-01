Filmmakers cry foul over censorship proposals





Indian filmmakers have been fighting censorship for decades. India’s top filmmakers have protested the proposed rules which they say will give the government sweeping censorship powers. The changes, if passed, allow the government to “re-examine” a film already cleared by the censorship board. The filmmakers say the proposals are an attack on their freedom of expression. Films cannot be shown publicly in India unless they have been certified by the Board of Directors, which is based in Mumbai and has regional offices. Indian filmmakers have fought against censorship for decades. Successive governments, religious communities and right-wing groups have all taken offense. Films have been banned and withdrawn from theaters or festivals, often forcing directors to make the necessary cuts and revisions. The reasons ranged from supposedly insulting song lyrics to intimate or sexually explicit scenes to controversial portrayals of historical or mythical figures. Filmmakers fear the new rules proposed by the BJP government led by Narendra Modi will make the process even more stifling. Known as the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021, the proposed new rules will give the federal government certain “review powers.” This means that the government can revoke a film’s certification – based on viewer complaints – even if the censorship committee sees no problem with its content. The bill also contains provisions to sanction piracy with a prison sentence and a fine. He also seeks to introduce a categorization of films according to age. Earlier this week, a group of prominent actors and filmmakers sent a letter to the government, opposing the provisions. The letter was signed by 140 people, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors like Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar. They said the changes would add an additional layer of censorship that goes beyond the existing process. “It will also make filmmakers powerless against the state, more vulnerable to threats, vandalism and intimidation from Mafia censors,” the signatories added. The story continues However, Shyam Benegal, one of India’s most famous directors, said the proposed rules are “well, [and] there are no major problems “. “If a film receives a certificate, that doesn’t mean it’s forever … So there are things that have been valid at some point. [in the past] and they may not be valid today. So reminiscent of the movies [for another review] is not a big deal, “said Benegal Hindustan times newspaper. Mr. Modi’s government is increasingly criticized by human rights activists and opposition leaders for allegedly censoring free speech and stifling dissent. same OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon have faced the wrath of officials, some of whom have even filed police complaints against company executives. The government has also introduced new rules requiring technology and social media companies remove content at the request of law enforcement or judicial bodies.

