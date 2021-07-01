Disney + Hotstar to Present Bollywood Comedy Hungama 2





NEW DELHI: Bollywood comedy Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on July 23, skipping the wait for theatrical release as theaters remain closed in some of the bigger territories like Delhi and Mumbai. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Meezaan Jaffrey in the lead roles. Although trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theaters will gradually end the aggressive turn that video streaming platforms have taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are taking the OTT route for projects. finishes that may not find a suitable presentation in the near future. Parineeti Chopra-starrer The girl on the train premiered on Netflix earlier this year while the service also caught Kartik Aaryans Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannus Haseen Dilruba. Business analysts and entertainment industry experts have said digital has become stronger than ever during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away anytime soon, despite cinema owners urging filmmakers to release films on the big screen to help the industry recover. Low- and mid-budget films will now always have the option of going straight to a streaming platform while large films that need theatrical validation to fully recover their investment will obviously not see OTT as a viable strategy, point out trade experts. Among other titles, Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi and sports drama 83 are preparing for theatrical releases. Plus, the economy makes sense. For second-tier stars, producers may not see sense in spending extra 8-10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made with a budget of 15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough 20 crore without distribution or marketing costs. This helps keep the business cycle going when a production house has bigger films in the works that it needs to fund, trade experts say. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!

