Will Imlie’s Sumbul Touqueer Khan leave the show for his Bollywood dreams? This is what we know

Imlie is currently one of the top rated shows on Indian TV. The story of the show revolves around a girl named Imlie, a beautiful village beauty, is forced to marry a reporter after seeking refuge in a hut during heavy rains. Arriving in town, she realizes that her husband is engaged. The crackling chemistry of Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani surprised us and people loved this Imlie and Aditya jodi. Sumbul Touqueer Khan has received a lot of praise for the show and his performance is nothing short of brilliant. However, even before Imlie, Sumbul Touqueer Khan had a blockbuster Hindi movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Also Read – Imlie: Sumbul Touqueer Khan REVEALS how she survived on ONE Vada Pav all day

Yes, we are talking about section 15. In an interview with ETimes, Sumbul Touqueer Khan spoke about his dreams of making Bollywood movies. She said: “I want to make more films now and the kind of films I want to make now are more of an artistic and parallel film than a commercial Bollywood film. Of course two years ago I had this dream of making a typical masala movie where I play a glamorous role with my hair up and chaar ladke gir rahe hain when I come but not anymore. I want to make meaningful cinema now. “She also revealed that her parents divorced when she was 6 years old. She said that although life was different but not difficult as she loved her father who took care of her and her sister like a father and a mother , both. Also read – Imlie Mayuri Deshmukh actress opens up about her late husband Aashutosh Bhakre; says: ‘He’s still here’

She recounted how her father would wake them up and make them have breakfast and they would go to school while their father was leaving for the office. Sumbul now wishes to do things for him and make him happy. The actress also opened up about her tough days when she and her family survived with just one vada pav all day.

