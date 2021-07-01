Entertainment
Hollywood studios consider theatrical releases in India
NEW DELHI: With theaters gradually reopening in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Jharkhand, and the possibility of Delhi and Maharashtra following suit later in the month, Hollywood studios are looking to make up for lost time in India by bringing in a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world.
Warner Bros has movies like Fast and Furious 9, the suicide squad and Dune ready, Walt Disney has a Marvel superhero movie Black Widow while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape room 2 which can fill the void in theaters in the first few weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said reopening major metros, especially in the south, by mid-July should pave the way for these films whose main markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana , Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
India is a key Asian market for Warner Bros. and we are ready with a relaunch strategy when theaters reopen. While Hollywood content has traditionally represented a modest share of box office collections, we have done everything possible to safely accelerate the cinema revival in India, ”said Denzil Dias, Managing Director of Warner Bros. Pictures, India, adding that once the theaters reopen, the company will have a lineup of 12 new films, including the Universal Pictures roster.
Warner will bring movies like The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 9, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dune and M. Night Shyamalans Old on the big screen. Even after the first lockdown, the US studio had remained at the forefront of theatrical releases, showcasing titles like Principle, Wonder Woman 1984, and Godzilla vs. Kong which had also succeeded in attracting the public to India.
Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said it’s clear Hollywood studios will try to capitalize on the track record they have already built in India. Their success may even encourage local producers to plan releases, ”said Johar, referring to the period after the first lockdown when films like Principle and Wonder woman had first passed the litmus test in theaters. Hindi movie followed with Roohi and Bombay Saga. In fact, that Hollywood started releasing animated films like Raya and the Last dragon in theaters in the United States proves he seeks to bring families and children back, Johar added.
In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero flicks and low budget, softer films, recorded box office collections of almost Rs 1,225 crore in India, which was over 900. -950 crore rupees earned in 2018. Dubbing of these films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in addition to the extensive marketing and localization campaigns carried out by Hollywood studios, have greatly contributed to their appeal to the country. Assuming feelings remain subdued and people are reluctant to visit theaters in the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could look together to make around Rs. 300 crore in box office receipts, according to experts at the ‘Film Industry.
We expect Hollywood to help reboot the film exploitation industry this time around as well and still wait for local filmmakers to come to a consensus on dates. It’s time for everyone to focus on resurrecting the industry because it affects everyone, ”said independent film distributor and operator Akshaye Rathi.
