



from amazon A league apart update released its version of Jimmy Dugan. Parks and recreation Favorite Nick Offerman has joined the live-action series from creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham. In the hour-long live-action series that focuses on women from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Offerman will take on the key role of Casey “Dove” Porter, the team’s center coach. the show. Dove is described as a former Cubs pitcher who is brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches. The character is most famous because his forkball killed a dove in midair in the middle of a match. Inspirational and charismatic, Dove was considered the next big star in Major League Baseball, but blew his arm after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches champions. Offerman – also a die-hard Cubs fan – stars as the coach made famous by Tom Hanks in Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 feature film. Hanks portrayed Jimmy Dugan, an improved version of the former coach of the ‘AAGPBL Fort Wayne Daisies and MLB Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx. The Amazon take, which stars Jacobson, will take the spirit of Marshall’s beloved film while expanding its focus to explore race and sexuality as the series follows a new set of women forging their own path. inside and outside the league. Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado star in the series, which stars recurring stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot for the Sony Pictures television series. Sources say some surviving members of the AAGPBL served as consultants on the pilot and are expected to continue the series. The series is currently in production in Pittsburgh. Graham and Jacobson reached out to Marshall (before her death in December 2018) and star Geena Davis in advance to get their blessing for the Amazon Take, which – like the film – will explore themes such as prejudice and equality, among others. (The original film included a short but important moment in which a black woman returns a bullet at Dottie in a scene that briefly illustrated the segregation that existed at the time.) Offerman TV Credits Include Upcoming Netflix Movie Colin in Black & White, Animated fox The big North, FX Dev and Fargo as well as hosting and executive production of NBC Do it. He is replaced by UTA and Jackoway Austen. Find out more on Amazon A full-fledged league, read THR’s exclusive interview with creators Jacobson and Graham here. Hit play on the video below for Hanks’ best moments as Dugan.



