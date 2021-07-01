Shanaya Kapoor is causing a sensation among young people. The star is preparing for her Bollywood debut. In July, she begins filming under Dharma Productions.

On Wednesday, June 30, Shanaya uploaded a close-up selfie to her Instagram account with the caption, Worried Less, Smile More. Don’t regret, learn and grow!

Shanaya showed off her pearly whites as she put on that million dollar smile. She looks radiant with a shiny lip and consistently glowing skin. With a light blush and her hair in natural waves, she looked very fresh and beautiful!

On the job side, Shanaya Kapoor is ready for her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions opposite Gurfatez Pirzada and Lakshya.

