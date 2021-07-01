Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Ajay Devgn Greet Fans on Doctors’ Day: “Dil se thank you” | Bollywood





Many Bollywood stars have taken to social media to show their gratitude to the medical profession on National Physician Day. Among those who wrote the notes were Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu and others. Speaking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit wrote: “I wish real life superheroes, our dear doctors, a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect and gratitude to them for helping us through these difficult times and for saving lives every day. Thank you. ”Recall that Madhuri’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, is a cardiovascular surgeon by profession. Wishing real life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect and gratitude to them for helping us all in these difficult times and saving lives every day. Dil thank you – Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 1, 2021 Amitabh, who has been to hospitals several times during his long career, wrote a heartfelt note: “On the occasion of International Physicians’ Day… greetings and great pride for the doctors in India, IMA who fought and continue to fight against this dreaded, altruistic virus at great personal risk … in the service of the country and of humanity. “ T 3953 –

On the occasion of the International Day of Physicians .. greetings and great pride for the doctors of India, IMA who fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, altruistically risking their lives .. in the service of the country and of humanity pic.twitter.com/ubUHAUSk1C – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021 Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu posted a collage of photos of doctors and wrote: “The saviors of life … The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of mankind is unprecedented. Many thanks to all doctors! Gratitude always #DoctorsDay. “ Mahesh Babu and Shilpa Shetty posted lengthy notes on the doctors. Shilpa Shetty shared a video of a brand making topical ointment and wrote a long note. She said: “Hi! #NationalDoctorsDay What a heartwarming movie Vicks brought to life on the eve of National Doctor Day. Being a mother myself, I can’t imagine the pain Ms. Bhosale and many such families would experience. currently. The movie @vicks_indias #TouchOfCare is a reminder of many acts of selfless care described by our frontline workers. After watching the story of Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale, I am speechless and want to express my sincere gratitude and care for all the doctors and health workers in our country. Actor Kajol also took to Twitter to leave a message on the occasion. She wrote: “Every day you leave your loved ones behind to serve the nation. We are and will be forever indebted to you. Thank you Happy #NationalDoctorsDay.” The actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn also wrote about the doctors. Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Says She Has ‘Bigger And Better’ Things To Do Than Answering Kangana Ranaut: ‘I Count A Lot’ Ajay Devgn also wrote on Twitter: “Doctors and mothers are the two most important people in life after the Almighty Today my thoughts and prayers are with the medical fellowship, who have served us with selflessness during this pandemic. And, even otherwise. #NationalDoctorsDay. “ Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, in a statement, said: Doctors and the entire medical fraternity have been the real superheroes of today. I salute them for constantly putting themselves in danger to save the nation, but we too have the power to save them. They also have families, they also have relatives who are worried about them. It is also our duty to protect them. If we respect and care for the doctors and the entire medical fraternity, who have been battling this virus for the past year, we should be wise in the way we conduct our lives and not be irresponsible for putting more pressure on them. . COVID-19 has not left our country. I urge everyone to be vigilant and stay safe by maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and disinfecting well, and yes please get vaccinated as soon as possible. It can save lives and help our country rest, ”he added.

