Karisma Kapoor celebrates 30 years in Bollywood





Mumbai, July 1 (PTI) Actress Karisma Kapoor celebrated Bollywood's 30th birthday on Thursday and said she was "grateful". Kapoor, who crossed the milestone on June 21 – the release date of his first feature film "Prem Qaidi" – took to Instagram and posted a video montage of his popular hits of the 1990s. The 47-year-old actor was part of several hit films of the 90s, from comedies "Raja Babu" (1994), "Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) to romantic dramas like" Raja Hindustani ", his award-winning turn in" Dil Toh Paagal Hai "and" Hum Saath-Saath Hain "from 1999. Kapoor also appeared in filmmaker David Dhawan's "No. 1" series – "Coolie No. 1" (1995), "Hero No. 1" with Govinda and "Biwi No. 1" in 1999 opposite Salman Khan. "Replay memories with a dose of the 90s," Kapoor captioned the video, with the hashtag "Thirty Years of Gratitude" and "90s Jam". The video featured some of his popular hit songs from "Raja Hindustani", "Dil Toh Paagal Hai" and "Judwaa", among others. Over the next decade, she played the title role in critically acclaimed films like "Fiza" (2000) and "Zubeidaa" (2001). In 2003, she also titled the television series "Karishma The Miracles of Destiny". After a successful career spanning nearly 13 years, Kapoor took a sabbatical from acting in 2004, a year after marrying industrialist Sunjay Kapur. A decade later, the couple filed for divorce. They share their daughter Samaira (16 years old) and their son Kiaan (11 years old). Although the actress returned to the big screen with Vikram Bhatt's 2012 thriller "Dangerous Ishqq", her screen appearances have remained limited. She made her digital debut in 2020 with the web series ALTBalaji and ZEE5 "Mentalhood". Kapoor's younger sister and actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated her 21st birthday in Bollywood on Wednesday. She made her acting debut with JP Dutta's cross-border romantic drama "Refugee" in 2001, opposite newcomer Abhishek Bachchan.

