5 Bollywood Movies Based On Mental Health Issues In India





Mental health issues are often overlooked in Indian society. There is no discussion of mental disorders like anxiety, depression, borderline personality disorder, and PTSD. Even telling your desi parents that you want to see a therapist could lead to raised eyebrows, gasps, and tears.

Red Pepper Entertainment People in India are very influenced by cinema but unfortunately even Bollywood has not done its job in this particular area. There are only a handful of films that address mental health issues. However, these films managed to highlight the impact of poor mental health and mental disorders and opened up a dialogue around it.

Excel Entertainment However only a few, this could be a start. Here are some films that deal with the sensitive and very important topic of mental health issues in India: 1. Party

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment One of the best films of the untapped genre, Festival shows how a person’s daily life can be affected and how it begins to change when they have borderline personality disorder. Ved is trying to find out his true personality, and his girlfriend Tara has tried to help him find out. 2. Dear Zindagi

Red Pepper Entertainment The film shows what it’s like to ask for professional help and talk about it clearly in a desi home. Alias’ character deals with anxiety and she can’t sleep most nights. She accidentally meets a psychologist and starts seeing him, which helps her mend her relationship with her parents and her attitude towards love and liege. 3. Anjana Anjaani

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Both characters in the film suffer from depression and are suicidal. While Ranbir’s character is bankrupt and suffers from acute stress disorder, Priyanka Chopras’ character is cheated on by her fiancé and falls into depression due to adjustment disorder. The film deals with depression and suicidal thoughts and how the characters cope with them. 4. Karthik calling Karthik

Excel Entertainment The film is about dissociative identity disorder and schizophrenia suffered by Karthik, the character of Farhan Akhtars. He is an introverted and insecure businessman who has blamed himself for his brother’s death for years and sees a therapist. The best thing about the film is that it shows mental disorders in the most sensitive light. 5. Heroine

Bhandarkar Entertainment Kareena Kapoors character in Heroin has bipolar disorder that arises from childhood trauma, but is characterized as damaged and unstable because she is an actress. His mental health issues and manic depression also led to his downfall in his career.

