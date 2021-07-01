For the Sisters of Quebec, it means nothing if it is not this (western) swing | Entertainment

It’s hard to deny the power of the western swing once it enters your head.
As a subgenre of country, the sound drew Americans to dance halls in Texas, Oklahoma and California in the 1930s and 1940s, combining elements of Dixieland jazz, swing, country, Old Time and cowboy music. It has lasted through bands like Riders in the Sky and Asleep at the Wheel, as well as younger bands like the Quebe Sisters, who perform Thursday, July 8 at The Open Chord in West Knoxville.
The three siblings Grace, Hulda and Sophia well remember when the style in which they now excel caught their own attention. It was 1998 at the North Texas State Fair and Rodeo in Denton, and the three classically trained violinists had fallen in love with the way other kids their age used the same instrument to play an entirely different sound.
We were just spectators hanging out, but we saw other kids playing the same instruments but playing violin tunes, and it just sounded like fun, Sophia Quebe (pronounced KWAY-bee) recently told the Daily Times. It was a fun style of music, and we just decided we wanted to learn some of these tunes, and it got us hooked. I remember we heard Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys and Spades Cooley, and it was such a fun and pretty infectious music. It does that to people, and we got hooked on it.
May they also demonstrate an aptitude for this that quickly earned them a name on the roots music circuit. National violin champion Joey McKenzie took them under his wing and eventually became part of their band, and the sisters began bringing home trophies as Texas State Fiddle Champions, National Champions and more. Bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs discovered them in 2003, the year they released their debut album, and the following year they were on stage with him at the Grand Ole Opry.
From A Prairie Home Companion to NPRs Mountain Stage, from performing with billionaire Warren Buffett at the Berkshire-Hathaway annual shareholders meeting to collaborating with Willie Nelson on a tribute to Wills, to a performance on country star Kacey Musgraves The holiday television special, the sisters have discovered that the music that won over them over two decades ago has the same effect when they combine their playing and harmonies as a family band.
We’ve found it’s kind of adopted everywhere we go, and I think it’s because music has a universal contagious spirit, said Sophia. When we play in areas where music was founded, like Texas and Oklahoma, that’s when we have a lot more fans who will come and tell us that they saw Bob Wills once, or how they stayed up late and listened. at the Grand Ole Opry.
But everywhere we go, the music is well received. Bob Wills’ music is sort of known all over the United States, which is really cool, since he hasn’t toured much nationally or internationally.
The tour that takes them through eastern Tennessee is the first of groups in the aftermath of COVID-19, which saw the sisters at their home in Dallas, making good use of downtime, Sophia said. In a way, it was a nice break for a band that had been on the road since the sisters were kids, and it allowed them to stretch their musical legs and explore their playing in a way that’s hard to imagine. do when they need to stay on top. a setlist for nocturnal performances.
There are certain types of musical exploration and practice that when you’re working on certain things you want to deconstruct certain aspects of your playing, but it’s hard to do that and get on stage the next night. she declared. The new skill hasn’t really been deepened or fleshed out, so you keep coming back to how you know how to play. But we had the luxury of that free time to do some of that. It was a good time for us as a group to dig in and practice on some stuff and have time to really sit down with something and explore it a little bit further.
But, she added, getting back on the road is also exciting. Although the tour schedule has been filled and emptied several times since the start of the pandemic, these dates seem to go on, and returning to the Knoxville area is one of the women the ladies are still looking forward to, a- she declared.
We love to play in Tennessee, because obviously violin and country music of all kinds, if you will, run deep in Tennessee, she said. There’s Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry, but there’s a strong bluegrass heritage in eastern Tennessee, and our music is well received there as well. I just think there are a lot of people who really appreciate roots music in Tennessee, and were grateful to be a part of it.