Skin care tips shared by the Bollywood actor

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 3:28 PM 1 / 6 Alia Bhatt skin care tips Alia Bhatt is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry and has managed to build a huge fan base. She has repeatedly captured the hearts of millions with her critically acclaimed performances in films like Highway, Raazi and Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt is making headlines for working on her upcoming projects which include Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and is slated for release during Diwali 2021. Alia Bhatt will also be seen onscreen in the anticipated fantastic Ayan Mukherjees. action, Brahmastra where she is chosen with Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is slated to hit theaters in December 2021. Despite Alia Bhatts’ busy schedule, the actor manages to stay very active on social media and always makes sure to stay connected to his fans. Browsing through Alia Bhatts’ official social media handle, one can easily discover that the Highway actress is a makeup-free girl and is often seen sharing the secrets of her beautiful skin. Here are the skin care tips Alia Bhatt shared with fans and followers to achieve glowing skin, just like the actor. Read further to find out more. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

2 / 6 Stay hydrated Alia Bhatt reveals in a media interview that she drinks a lot of water to always stay hydrated and keep her skin healthy and glowing. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

3 / 6 Use a gentle facial cleanser Alia reveals that she still uses a gentle cleanser on her face after returning home to get rid of dust, oil buildup, and makeup throughout the day. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

4 / 6 Always use sunscreen The celebrity reveals that she never leaves her home without applying sunscreen as it protects her skin from the broad spectrum of the sun and harmful UV rays. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

5 / 6 Always use serum and gasoline Alia reveals that adding serum and essence to the daily skin regimen will provide additional benefits as it can reverse the signs of aging, treat skin issues, and leave skin feeling very soft and supple. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

6 / 6 Use herbal makeup remover wipes Alia Bhatt reveals that she never goes to bed without removing her makeup and that she not only uses makeup wipes but also herbal makeup wipes to achieve beautiful skin. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

