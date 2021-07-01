Celebrate July 4th in Lake County with fun events

It’s all fireworks and fun as we celebrate freedom this July 4th weekend with many different events to choose from.

Many cities hold their annual Independence Day celebrations, which are completely free for everyone to enjoy. Eustis and Minneola will kick off on Friday, followed by Mount Dora and Montverde on Saturday and Leesburg, Clermont, Groveland and Tavares on Sunday.

Here’s what’s on the tap:

Celebration of the hometown of Eustis

Eustis will kick off the celebrations with his hometown celebration Friday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Ferran Park.

The event combines their First Friday Street Party with an evening of live music, vendors, water ski show, petting zoo, waterslide, ax throwing and more.

As part of the Independence Day event, the city will offer free entry to the Eustis Aquatic Center swimming pool and paddling pool from 11:30 am to 7:00 pm Swimwear is mandatory.

Then sit back and enjoy a fireworks display over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m.

Details:eustis.org

Freedom Day

Take part in the first celebration at Trailhead Park in Minneola on Friday starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature food and retail vendors, children’s activities and an evening fireworks display.

Details:LakeCountyFL.gov/Calendar

First Friday Food Trucks

Enjoy an array of local dishes in downtown Clermonts First Friday Food Trucks from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Plus, enjoy live music and craft vendors while browsing downtown stores. city.

Cleaning the shores of Lake Eustis

Help your community by joining the Lake Eustis shoreline cleanup on Saturday 9-11 a.m. at Ferran Park. This is especially important after the 4th of July celebration on Friday evening.

Many volunteers will be walking along the shore, but those with kayaks or small boats are needed to carry the items further.

Please bring a litter catcher and a pair of gloves.

Details:facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis

Independence Day parade and freedom by the water

Mount Dora has moved its Independence Day Parade to Saturday this year, which will take place on Donnelly Street at 4 p.m.

After the parade, head to Gilbert Park and Elizabeth Evans Park to listen to live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

Then at 9:30 p.m., enjoy the fireworks display over Lake Dora.

Details:ci.mount-dora.fl.us

Celebration of stars and stripes

Plan an afternoon of fun at the Montverde Stars and Stripes Celebration on Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kirk Park.

The event will feature over 60 vendors, food trucks, live music, face painting, inflatable fun zone, vintage car show, animal show, contests and giveaways.

Details:sweeteventsandmarkets.com

Saturday gathering

The Leesburg Arts Center holds its monthly Saturday gathering from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy acoustic music as you join in or sit back and listen. It’s a great opportunity to meet up with friends and make new ones.

Details:LeesburgArts.com

Vaccination clinic for dogs and cats

The Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road in Umatilla, is running a dog and cat vaccination clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Elite Home Veterinary Care will be on site and offer vaccines at a reduced price.

Details:humanelake.com/vaccine-and-wellness-clinic

Celebration by the lake

Leesburg will host the lakeside celebration Sunday starting at 6 p.m. at Ski Beach.

The opening ceremony will be at 5 p.m. at the Lighting baseball game, then head to Ski Beach for a children’s play area, concerts, juggler, balloon artist, photo booth, wader, show of water skiing, party food and vendors.

Then, at 9 p.m., witness one of Lake County’s biggest fireworks displays over Lake Harris.

Details:LeesburgPartnership.com

Rockin ‘in the United States

Tavares will host its Rockin In The USA celebration on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. in Wooten Park, starting with a parade down Ruby St. and Main St.

Then enjoy live entertainment, waders, library craft stations, community vendors, kids ‘dance parties, kids’ rides, food trucks and more.

The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Details:tavares.org

Red, White & Boom

Clermont will host its Red, White & Boom celebration on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

The event will feature food trucks, music from DJs, aerials and more.

Then bring a blanket and enjoy the fireworks display over Lake Minneola at 9:15 p.m.

July 4 at the farm

Head to Lake Catherine Blueberry Farm, 5849 Lake Catherine Rd. In Groveland and enjoy an evening of food, drink and fireworks on the farm.

Details:LakeCountyFL.gov/Calendar

Picnic of the Brotherhood of Liberty

Freedom Fellowship Church will celebrate the fourth by moving into a 500-person tent at 5156 County Road 462. The service will take place at 9:30 am. A late afternoon picnic will take place and evening fireworks are scheduled.

The tent will house the church for the year while a building is erected. The church had rented space from Lady Lake.

Details: Call 352-571-9109

Patriotic concert

The Denver & Mile High Orchestra swing jazz group will perform a free patriotic concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Village Park Campus of First Baptist Church Leesburg, 1000 Village Park Drive.

The Denver & Mile High Orchestra recently added “Mile High Hymns” to their Dove Award winning children’s album “Groovy”.

Details:firstleesburg.org/village-park