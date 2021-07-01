Starkid Bollywood debut: Hansal Mehta to cast Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Jahan Kapoor, Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya will also be seen together

Another child star of Bollywood’s first family, the Kapoor family, will soon be seen in Bollywood films. Yes, the director of the popular 1992 Scam series of the year 2020, Hansal Mehta, is going to launch Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Jahan Khan with his untitled film. Anubhav Sinha will produce Jahaan’s first film.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film will also star Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal in a central role, who made his acting debut in the 2020 film Bamfaad in Zee 5. Both actors belong to the theater. While Jahan is part of the Prithvi Theater run by his father Kunal and Aunt Sanjana on the one hand, Aditya also wrote the historic play The Queen on the other hand. Apart from that, Aditya also helped her husband Paresh in her play.

Jahaan with Saif Ali Khan and his father Kunal Kapoor.

Filming of the film has started in Mumbai

According to sources in the News18 report, it was said that the shooting of Jahan’s first film has also started. The film crew uses Bio Bubble for the shoot. The whole team stayed at the 5 star Suburban Hotel in Mumbai.

Who is Jahan Kapoor

Jahan Kapoor, soon to make his debut in the industry, is the son of Shashi Kapoor’s eldest son, Kunal Kapoor. Kunal made his Bollywood debut in 1972 with the film Siddharth on Father’s path, after which he also appeared in films like Junoon, Vijeta, Ahista-Ahista, Utsav and Trikaal. When Kunal did not achieve fame despite appearing in 6 films, he quit the industry in 1985 and started a commercials company. After 30 years of leaving the industry, Kunal made a comeback to Bollywood with the movie Singh Is Bling. The actor became the father of Amy Jackson in this film. After that, Kunal also appeared as Shuja-ud-Daula in the 2019 movie Panipat.

There is more news …