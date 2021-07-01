Renee Zellweger and her new boyfriend “just clicked” | Entertainment





Renee Zellweger just clicked with her new boyfriend Ant Anstead. Last week, the 52-year-old actress reportedly entered into a romantic relationship with the 42-year-old presenter, and sources have now claimed the couple fit together because they have so much in common. An insider told People magazine: “Sometimes two people meet and click, and the timing is right. René is creative … and often goes for guys who think outside the box. She is smart, thoughtful and seeking always to broaden his horizons and nourish those around him. “They’re both private and don’t like public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with a lot of interests, and she loves writing and producing, so they have things to say. when they are together. Renee and Ant are said to have started a romance together after meeting on the set of her Discovery Plus show, Celebrity IOU Joyride. It was reported that Renee returned to set after filming to deliver work boots to Ant, and from there the new couple kept in touch and then began dating. The couple will likely keep their romance out of the spotlight, as Renee said last year that she wants to take a career break in the public eye in order to focus on her personal life. She said: I sit still for a second. I need to take care of a few dogs and get over this flu, and then I’ll think about other things. Renee had stepped away from the spotlight for six years in 2010, after deciding to prioritize her mental health. In 2019, she explained: I was not in good health. I wasn’t taking care of myself. I was the last thing on my priority list. Bridget star Joness Baby went to therapy during her time away from fame, and said professional help has enabled her to deal with her emotions. She added: He acknowledged that I spent 99% of my life as a public figure and a microscopic crumb of a fraction of my real life. I needed not to have something to do all the time, not to know in advance what I was going to do for the next two years. I wanted to take into account certain accidents. It took a little calm for ideas to slip into it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/renee-zellweger-and-her-new-boyfriend-just-clicked/article_47695350-cd0e-518b-be31-ef7eb8c00023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

