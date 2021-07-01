Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna keeps her style in a jumpsuit and blazer; On the way to the 3rd Bollywood film?

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted stylish in a beige jumpsuit at the Maddock office in Mumbai as she prepares for her third Bollywood film. The actress was in a rush as the paparazzi attempted to capture her.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and profitable actresses in the Southern and Bollywood industries. Branded as National Crush, Rashmika enjoys a huge fan base in all Telugu states for her beaming smile, good looks, and incredible onscreen persona. The actress, who has captured hearts with her roles in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

Rashmika Mandanna is set to make a foray into the Bollywood industry with a film titled Mission Majnu vs. Siddharth Malhotra. Even before the release of her first film, she has already signed another Bollywood film called Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Now it looks like she’s ready with her third Bollywood film since she was spotted at Maddock Office, which is the production house of famous producer Dinesh Vijan. The actress was seen looking stylish in a beige jumpsuit topped with a jacket. She can be seen rushing into the office as paparazzi ask her to pose for the photos.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna revealed in an interactive session with fans on social media that she was ready to sign her third Bollywood film. “I am making two Bollywood films and will be signing the third soon,” said Rashmika Mandanna revealing the huge news. Due to her back-to-back Bollywood films, Rashmika is currently staying in Mumbai. A few days ago, she bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai and currently resides there with her pet dog Aura.

In Telugu, Rashmika will be seen in the highly anticipated Allu Arjun Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are co-producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tuner. Pushpa will be published in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages ​​worldwide.