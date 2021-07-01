Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi to set up pediatric ward in Delhi for COVID-19 relief

In anticipation of a possible third wave of COVID-19, with predictions of more impacted children, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, along with Save the Children, will set up a 30-bed pediatric ward in New Delhi.
After the first two waves where there was an increase in infections among the younger population, the specific needs of children are at the center of this new initiative called Breath of Life.
When preparing the new room, special care is taken to make it suitable for children, as this helps in healing. The walls are painted in a way that makes them pleasant and friendly for children.
On June 29, Qureshi and Save the Children staff visited the Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital in New Delhi to take stock of the initiative’s progress, where she also worked to join to the current paint job.
Speaking about the new initiative, Qureshi said: At Tilak Nagar Settlement Hospital in Delhi, I witnessed firsthand how hard work and serious intentions pay off. My Breath of Life mission with Save the Children received massive support and enabled us to set up a 100-bed COVID center in the city that I proudly call my home. A big thank you to everyone who contributed and stood up for people in their hour of need.
She spoke about the speculated third wave of COVID and continued, But the battle is not over yet, with much speculation about an anticipated third wave and its potential impact on our children, we must be prepared. I don’t wait for the situation to get worse like the second wave. In collaboration with Save the Children, we are already preparing to add a pediatric ward with 30 beds to this facility, dedicated to the children of Delhi.
And with kids in mind, we want to create a neighborhood in kid-friendly colors, painted on a wall with animals. And today I joined the team to paint the wall. It was overwhelming to see it all come to life. Most importantly, to experience the child in me, Qureshi concluded.
The 34-year-old actress also met Commissioner Gynaesh Bharti and Additional Commissioner Randhir Sahay of South Delhi Municipality (SDMC), during which a team of medics were also present with her. The SDMC Commissioner thanked Huma Qureshi and Save the Children for the Breath of life initiative.
Expressing gratitude, Gynaesh Bharti, Commissioner, SDMC said SDMC faced challenges during the second wave of COVID-19 due to the shortage of medical oxygen supply at this facility when support for the Breath Initiative of Life helped provide 100 Support oxygen beds.
He added: We have greatly appreciated this support and with the support of this project we are now planning to set up a 30 bed pediatric ward in this facility with a pediatric intensive care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit. This collaboration has also created an enthusiastic environment for physicians, and they look forward to the completion of this setup.
Sudarshan, CEO of Save the Children, said: We understand that children have special needs and one of those needs is to prepare for the likely third wave and to have strong facilities to provide care for children. children if they are hospitalized. This is a great initiative prioritized by the government and with the fantastic efforts of Humas which will pave the way for many more, including the effort to set up neonatal and pediatric intensive care facilities during the pandemic in Delhi and with the effort of Save the Children across the country.
Qureshi and Save the Children’s Breath of Life mission has received massive support to set up a 100-bed COVID center in the city. Save the Children is setting up a 12-bed intensive care unit in Satara, but more needs to be done.
Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and others have come forward to contribute to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.