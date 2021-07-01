Like Priyanka Chopra in a cute double bun hairstyle, choose these Bollywood celebrity hairstyles for monsoons





New hairstyles will put us in a good mood in no time. As we move from summers to monsoon, our hair game also needs to be on point. We loved our summer vibe of choppy bangs and beach waves, but it’s time to change it up during the monsoon season. Keeping your hair tidy and stylish during the monsoon seems like a chore. The humid temperature makes our scalp sweaty and itchy, leaving our hair messy all the time, so it is best to avoid open hair during this season. From high ponytails to side braids, we’ve got a celebrity-inspired guide for you on the best celebrity hairstyles to try this season. Swirlster chooses hairdressing devices for you (176 ratings and 998 reviews) (2,010 ratings and over 11,000 reviews) (775 ratings and 1,739 reviews) The 5 best stylish hairstyles to try this monsoon Take your hair game up a notch with these hairstyles 1. An elegant yet elegant ponytail We love the monsoons but we don’t like that humid atmosphere that goes with it. Monsoons can make our scalp sticky and clammy, so this hairstyle is the easiest and most accessible way to keep hair away from your face. We love how Jacqueline Fernandez pulled off this cute hairstyle. All you have to do is pull your hair back and tie it up, leave a section loose in the front, and style it in a curly way to one side. 2. Trust the braids for the monsoon Shraddha Kapoor’s one-sided braided hairstyle is the perfect way to look stylish and classy at the same time. This is the perfect hairstyle to kill the monsoon season in style. You can go for this one with any outfit. Braids may require a little patience while you tie them up, but trust us they are the best anytime. 3. Double rolls Priyanka Chopra is a celebrity we admire for our fashion inspiration, but we also trust the actress to give hairstyle goals that are both elegant and easy. The actress was seen killing in high double buns. For this hairstyle, all you need to do is part your hair into two different sections, then make two updos and tie them up with a band or scrunchie. 4. High ponytail We all love loose braids, but monsoons might not be the best time to go for this hairstyle and Kim’s high ponytail is the best way to elevate your outfit. The high ponytail is made in such a way that it is bouncy and voluminous while being tied up. Make sure to pull your hair back, but not too tight. 5. Top knot The most comfortable and stylish hairstyle ever, i.e. the top knot, has recently become a must hairstyle. Parineeti Chopra gives a whole new elegant twist to the top knot with its charm. For this hairstyle, you just need to pull your hair back and twist it into a knot. You can simply accessorize the look with a scrunchie. To discover more beauty products, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swirlster.ndtv.com/beauty/like-priyanka-chopra-in-a-cute-double-bun-hairdo-pick-these-bollywood-celebrity-hairstyles-for-the-monsoons-2476941 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos