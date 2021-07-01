Entertainment
Bollywood expresses wishes for National Doctor’s Day
New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Celebrating National Physician Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media with all of the physicians active in the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank the health professionals.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan grabbed the grip on Twitter and posted a photo with folded hands, writing: Personal risk .. in the service of the country and humanity. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar grabbed the Twitter handle and said, “Hello. Today is Doctor’s Day. We wish all doctors and medical staff the best of luck. Not to be praised. Everyone. I pray to God that he will always be happy and successful in all of his work. In honor of the real hero, Kajol tweeted. Every day, I leave my loved ones behind to serve the country. We will continue to be indebted to you. Thank you. Take advantage of National Physician Day. Randeep Hooda also thanked all the doctors. I expressed my gratitude for the selfless service to the country.
“Not all heroes wear capes. They have a responsibility to save millions of lives, to work around the clock and above all to meet their obligations. Respect for the true heroes of humanity. I’m happy Doctor’s Day, I’m not thankful for the day. All! National Physician Day, ”he tweeted.
Superstar Ajay Devgn posted an inspiring video of frontline workers and how they are working hard to fight the deadly COVID-19.
The caption of the video reads: “Medical mothers are the two most important people in life after the Almighty. Today my thoughts are with the medical fraternity who have served us selflessly during this pandemic. But if not, it’s National Physician Day. “Bhumi Pednekar also used Instagram to pay tribute to doctors and medical professionals. She shared a short clip thanking doctors for their hard work during the pandemic. The actor captioned the post as “A Great Tribute to All Doctors National Physicians Day”. Stars such as SonuSood, Sidharth Malhotra and Dia Mirza also took the opportunity to express their sincere wishes. National Physician’s Day is celebrated in India on July 1 every year and we thank the national physicians for their selfless efforts. (ANI)
