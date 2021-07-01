Hollywood reporter Parent Penske Media reveals plans for LA3C – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist Parent company Penske Media Corp. on Thursday unveiled plans for an annual three-day cultural festival celebrating Los Angeles. The event – which is dubbed LA3C, aka Los Angeles, the Capital of Creativity and Culture – is slated to take place across the city of LA from December 2-4. The festival, which aims to celebrate LA’s diverse and creative communities, will be a “curation of premier experiences and events in various locations across LA County that will welcome visitors from all over the world.” Some of the events that should be included in the lineup include comedy events, live concerts and performances, immersive dining experiences, fashion activations, lead actor roundtables, and a chance to watch artists and creators. at work. The event is described as “an open-architecture festival inviting like-minded artists, brands, nonprofits and musicians to add to the festival’s inclusive lineup and content.” Additionally, LA3C will leverage the expertise and access of Penske Media brands, which include Hollywood journalist as good as Variety, Rolling Stone, Deadline, Billboard, VIBE, WWD, Sportico, SHE Media, ARTnews, Robb Report and LDJ. PMC CEO Jay Penske has appointed impact investor and nonprofit leader Juan Mora as LA3C CEO. “This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” said Mora. “Jay’s vision and his commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians and artists to join our mission. Penske added, “Los Angeles influence and inspiration permeates the world. After 18 months of isolation, it seems now is the time to come together around the cultural elements that bind us together. We welcome the opportunity to engage the diverse communities of Los Angeles and have allocated resources to invest in the city through the support of local nonprofit organizations. Thanks to Juan’s leadership and experience in mission-driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless. For more details on LA3C, visit www.LA3C.com.

