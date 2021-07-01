Entertainment
Fireworks, two days of events planned at state park this weekend
A 5-mile run, face painting, costumed characters and a cornhole tournament have been added to a list of attractions for a two-day festival leading up to the fireworks display at Sterling State Park this weekend.
After:Calendar of activities at Sterling State Park
The activities begin Friday with the fireworks that will be set off at dusk on Saturday in the 1,300 acre park located off the coast of N. Dixie Hwy. just east of I-75. The show is sponsored by Allen Chevrolet Cadillac, with a dozen other companies and individuals also contributing in one way or another to pay for the activities, said event coordinator James OHara.
OHara said her phone had been ringing for two weeks with requests for attraction and display inquiries.
It will be a big thank you to our sponsors, he said. I have volunteers, but we need more for 5K.
The fireworks will be fired from the confined disposal facility at the north end of the park which is operated by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Park Superintendent Jason Morgan said Frenchtown Township firefighters will be on site.
The exhibit is the first held at the park since 2019, with last year’s exhibit having been canceled due to the impact of COVID-19.
The festivities begin Friday noon. While activities and entertainment are free, visitors are reminded that they will need to pay an entrance fee to enter the park if they do not have a recreational passport for their vehicle. The fee is $ 17 for vehicles registered in Michigan and the pass does not expire until the vehicle’s license plate is renewed. For vehicles without a state permit, the fee is $ 9 and it’s valid until 10 p.m. that day or visitors can purchase the $ 34 annual pass that expires December 31.
There are no longer daily passes available for purchase for Michigan residents.
All 256 campgrounds and 10 cabins are full for the weekend, Morgan said.
Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday near the Midway washroom building located east of the playing field and southeast of the day use area. The competition starts at 1 p.m. and continues on Saturday. The tournament registration fee is $ 10, and all proceeds will go to a fund for park improvements. The winner of the tournament will get a front row seat to watch the fireworks.
Nash Icon Radio and Mannys DJ Entertainment will broadcast and play music on both days from a stage starting at noon. The stage will be located south of the Red Oak Pavilion located along the footpath in the day use area.
Visitors are reminded that alcohol is prohibited in the park. Attempts to have a beer tent in the park have failed due to COVID-19 regulations, OHara said.
There will be 4-5 food vendors in the field to sell food and refreshments.
The 5K will take place on Saturday and will start and end near the Midway washroom building. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is no charge to participate in the race, with a prize offered to the winner, OHara said. The event is coordinated with the help of Deric Tedora, co-owner of RunHip, a clothing store in downtown Monroe.
The race route has changed due to erosion, Morgan said. It will bypass one of the lagoons along the narrow causeway and continue towards the depot, head south to the walkway, then head north to the campground.
More than a half-dozen costumed characters from Addies Closet to Monroe will bring the kids to life on Saturday. Make-up will be donated by Sarah May.
Domka Outdoors sponsors the food court and Mark Jarraitt-Farm Bureau Insurance sponsors the on-stage entertainment. Other sponsors include State Representative Joe Bellino, R-Monroe; Davidson Construction, Little Brown Jug in Maybee, Toms Landscaping, MNX Solutions, Floral City Beverage, Ricks Sporting Goods, Fast Signs, Lamour Printing, Monroe Soccer-MASA and LAC LED Lighting in Dundee.
